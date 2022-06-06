Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/6/22: Bombermen

*All results from games played on Sunday, June 5, 2022

SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 4 (BOX)

The lead went back-and-forth a few times early on, but Syracuse took the lead in the sixth, when Daniel Johnson blasted a two-run homer to put the Mets up 5-3. Travis Blankenhorn added a solo shot- his second of the afternoon- in the eighth to give Syracuse a 6-3 bulge and it would prove useful, as Jeter Downs hit a solo homer of his own to lead off the ninth to inch Worcester a run closer. Despite the hiccup, Eric Orze didn’t let things get out of hand and induced a weak groundout to first and a pair of strikeouts swinging to end the ballgame and notch his first save of the season.

SOMERSET 5, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

The Patriots and Rumble Ponies both scored in the first on solo homers- Somerset’s was hit by Josh Breaux and Binghamton’s by Ronny Mauricio- but Binghamton took the lead in the third when Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run bomb and Mauricio added his second solo shot of the afternoon. Up 4-2, Andrew Edwards allowed a solo shot in the fifth and Alec Kisena allowed a two-run bomb in the sixth, putting the Ponies behind the eight ball. They came close to tying the game in the seventh, putting the tying run on third, but close ain’t good enough. Not to bury the lede, Tylor Megill made his first rehab start and was solid enough as these things go.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Tylor Megill on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

JERSEY SHORE 3, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

It was a beautiful afternoon down on the Jersey Shore and was also beautiful nine miles away at ShoreTown Ballpark. Unfortunately, despite the beautiful weather, there was a cloud on the day and that was the Cyclones dropping the ballgame and splitting the series with the lowly BlueClaws. The Cyclones broke the 0-0 tie in the top of the fifth on a Rowdey Jordan double that scored Joe Suozzi and Jaylen Palmer, but the BlueClaws answered in the bottom of the frame with a two-spot of their own, tying things up once again. Brooklyn put men on the corners in the sixth with no outs but were unable to bring anyone home, whereas Jersey Shore was able to scratch across a run in the bottom of the inning and that ended up being the ballgame.

GAME ONE

ST. LUCIE 2, DAYTONA 0 / 7(BOX)

St. Lucie managed only three hits on the afternoon, and ironically, they didn’t even make ‘em count, but the Mets won anyway. Justin Guerra was hit by a pitch to start off the fifth, Raul Beracierta followed that with a single, and Brady Smith walked, loading up the bases. Kevin Villacencio grounded into a force out to the third baseman that should’ve been a 5-2-3 double play, but catcher Daniel Vellojin made a poor toss to first and threw the ball away, allowing two runs to score. St. Lucie’s pitching, meanwhile, was superb, with a returning Calvin Ziegler tossing two scoreless innings, Dedniel Nunez another in his rehab, and Christian Scott the final four.

GAME TWO

ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTONA 1 / 7 (BOX)

Javier Atencio didn’t start things out on the right foot, allowing a run to score on a wild pitch (the run was unearned as the runner only got to third in the first place thanks to a Junior Tilien throwing error), but the left-hander settled down and was fine for the rest of the afternoon. His counterpart on the Tortugas, Julian Aguiar, must’ve felt bad, as he had an equally messy inning and bailed Atencio out completely, allowing a pair of run to score and loading up the bases before getting the hook. His replacement allowed a Jack-Thomas Wold two-run single, giving the Mets a 4-1 lead. St. Lucie would end up scoring one more, but it would ultimately be unnecessary as Atencio settled down after the first while Raimon Gomez and Nate Jones relieved him with goose eggs of their own.

Star of the Night

Travis Blankenhorn

Goat of the Night

Alec Kisena