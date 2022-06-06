From Complex To Queens, Episode 171: May Report Card

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On this date back in 1956, Elvis Presley performed on the Milton Berle Show and it was shocking (at the time) to say the least. In honor of that, the team looks at other shocking musical perfomances in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, gives updates on the remaining Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest still playing, and review a pair of recently released mock drafts.

Following that, the guys give updates on the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, and St. Lucie Mets.

And finally, the guys take a look at how the system’s top prospects have done with one month in the books and highlight some non-top-25 players who have risen to the occasion.

