Mets Morning News: Dodged

Meet the Mets

In the series finale against Los Angeles, the Mets made a comeback unheard of since 2007, were harassed by an Olympic speed skater, and beat the Dodgers 5-4 on their way to the National League’s best record.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, North Jersey.

Though he ended up sitting in the ninth inning after pitching the eighth, Edwin Diaz was willing to go two innings if that’s what was required.

If there was any doubt before the Dodgers’ series, it is written in stone now that the Mets can hang with The Big Boys.

After his first rehab start in Binghamton, Tylor Megill’s arm feels great, which is good.

As his 2022 innings add up, Carlos Carrasco finds himself on pace to meet the threshold required to earn him another year with the Mets in 2023.

The official rosters of the Mets’ two Dominican Summer League teams, which opens today, were released.

Around the National League East

The Girardi-less Phillies tied the game on a Bryce Harper grand slam in the eighth and won it on a Bryson Stott three-run homer in the ninth, giving them a 9-7 win over the Angels.

In the battle of fifth place teams, Patrick Corbin and the Nationals left Cincinnati with a 5-4 victory against the recently-not-as-bad Reds.

With four runs in their half of the fourth inning, the Giants had all they needed to lock up their 5-1 triumph over the Marlins.

In a game that can only be described as One Of The Most Coors We’ve Seen, From The Standpoint Of Coors, the Rockies and Braves slugged back and forth with Atlanta eventually capturing the 8-7 win.

Along with the Cubs, the Phillies are expected to be active in the upcoming class of shortstop free agents.

He’s not quite here yet, but Stephen Strasburg is getting very close to making his return to the Nationals.

The Braves transferred Eddie Rosario to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Kramer Robinson, an infielder they just claimed from the Cardinals.

Around Major League Baseball

Old Friend Kevin Pillar is getting surgery on his left shoulder tomorrow, essentially ending his 2022 season before it started.

Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez is most likely done for 2022 as a Grade 2 lat strain has him and the team focusing on the next Opening Day.

A few weeks after he expressed his displeasure with the Rangers organization, the team has designated Willie Calhoun for assignment.

Coming off of his rehab start, Jack Flaherty had two words for the Tampa Bay Rays players who opted out of wearing the pride logo on their jerseys.

The Angels have lost 11 straight games and to be honest, nobody knows why this is happening and nobody feels good about it

That move allowed the Rangers to call up Walker, Texas Ranger.

Josh Hader tied a major league record with his 40th consecutive scoreless appearance.

This Date in Mets History

You are legally required to wish a happy birthday to Joey Lucchesi, Jesus Feliciano, and Bud Harrelson.