Meet the Mets

The Mets routed the San Diego Padres 11-5 in their series opener. Carlos Carrasco struck out ten and over seven strong innings, and the offense pounded out 16 hits. Four of those hits came from Eduardo Escobar, who hit for the cycle in the victory, becoming the first Met to do so in 10 years.

Choose Your Recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, NY Post, North Jersey, Faith and Fear in Flushing

Tylor Megill is set to rejoin the Mets on their West Coast trip, and will likely start on Saturday as he returns from right biceps tendinitis.

Brandon Nimmo was back in the lineup last night after getting hit by a pitch, and he is playing through his first “rough patch” of 2022.

Could Pete Alonso be the first MVP in Mets’ history?

In his rare closing opportunity on Sunday, Seth Lugo ‘overthrew’, which resulted in the blown save against Los Angeles.

Tim Britton brought us the latest This Week in Mets, which looked into the future at a potential Mets. vs. Dodgers NLCS following the series split.

Andy Martino felt the need to share some information about the Mets almost releasing Javier Báez following the overblown ‘thumbs down’ incident.

The Mets came in third in MLB’s latest Power Rankings, behind that other New York team and the L.A. club they just finished facing.

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Francisco Álvarez is pretty darn good, and people are taking notice.

If you live in the New Jersey area and are looking to adopt a dog, Max and Erica Scherzer are sponsoring the adoption fees for all dogs over 30 pounds who are adopted through New Jersey’s St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

Around the National League East

The streaking Braves have won five straight and are looking to make a move in the division. Could they make a trade for Miguel Andujar, who recently requested a trade?

David O’Brien shared some of the similarities Dansby Swanson shares with Chipper Jones.

The Phillies have promoted Andrew Painter, their 2021 first round pick, to High-A.

Bryce Harper seemingly took a shot at the recently-dismissed Joe Girardi following the team’s recent sweep of the Angels.

Evan Lee’s success in his major league debut is a testament to the Nationals’ player development.

Around National League Baseball

Mike Petriello explored six potential trade destinations for Willson Contreras.

Jay Jaffe talked about the Yankees’ red-hot start, which is a result of having the best starting rotation in baseball.

Meanwhile, Jon Heyman argued that Aaron Judge has made his case to become the highest-paid position player in baseball this offseason.

With the death of the opposite field home run, Eno Sarris looked at four players that are bound to suffer the most.

The Diamondbacks signed Dallas Keuchel, who was recently released by the White Sox, to a minor league deal.

Madison Bumgarner could be a popular trade target.

Our good friend Jeffrey Paternostro wrote about the known, the unknown, and the unknowable around Kumar Rocker.

Trevor Rosenthal will showcase for teams today at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week!

I previewed the team’s series against the Padres, which kicked off last night.

On Episode 171 of From Complex to Queens, the crew shared their report card for the first month of the minor league season.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 45th birthday to Esix Snead, a true “Let’s Remember Some Guys” legend whose lone major league home run came on September 21, 2002, a walk-off three run blast against the Montreal Expos.