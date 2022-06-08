Meet the Mets

The Mets had a night to forget in San Diego, as they were shutout by the Padres, losing 7-0. Taijuan Walker started for the Mets and went 6 innings while allowing four runs, and the Mets’ offense was only able to produce 2 hits. The most concerning part of the night was that both Starling Marte and Pete Alonso left the game early with injuries of their own, leaving many Mets fans concerned.

Starling Marte left Tuesday’s game with quad tightness and will undergo further imaging, while X-Ray’s on Pete Alonso’s hand were negative.

Manager Buck Showalter said Alonso could not even grip with his hand, and that him and Marte only being out a couple of days is very optimistic.

The Mets know they need bullpen help, and will look to acquire all types of pitching come July reports Andy Martino.

The Mets were among the teams who scouted Trevor Rosenthal’s showcase yesterday.

Tylor Megill is set to rejoin the rotation this weekend when the Mets face the Angels.

In case you missed it, Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez had quite the amusing moment in the booth on Monday night.

Around the National League East

Don Mattingly held a team meeting with the Marlins on Tuesday, which he described as “getting everything out in the open”. Mattingly also said he did not know one way or the other if this meeting would help solve some of the issues in the clubhouse.

They then came out and beat the Nationals 12-2.

Stephen Strasburg will make his long awaited season debut for the Nationals on Thursday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two home runs for the Braves as they beat the A’s 3-2.

The Phillies placed Johan Camargo on the IL and Zack Wheeler on the paternity list.

Brittany Ghiroli looks at some early candidates for who could be the next full-time manager of the Phillies.

The Phillies also came back and won in the late innings against Josh Hader and the Brewers.

Around Major League Baseball

Joe Maddon was fired by the Angels on Tuesday afternoon after their losing streak reached 12 games on Monday night.

Speaking with Ken Rosenthal after being fired, Maddon said he was surprised by the decision and that he wants to continue to manage.

Many MLB players spoke to ESPN about the infield shift, before it could leave the game forever.

Aaron Judge keeps hitting home runs, as the Yankees beat the Twins, being the first MLB team to 40 wins this season.

Mike Trout left last nights game due to left groin tightness.

This Date in Mets History

The first ever MLB player draft was on this date in 1965, and the Mets drafted Nolan Ryan.