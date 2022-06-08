Mets shut out by Padres, lose Alonso and Marte to injury in the process

As far as the baseball game itself went, the Mets managed just two hits as they were shut out in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday night in San Diego. And Taijuan Walker gave up four runs in six innings of work before Colin Holderman gave up three of his own in one-third of an inning pitched. The Padres stopped scoring after that, but the game finished 7-0 in their favor.

The biggest news of the night for the Mets wasn’t the loss, though. Starling Marte left the game early after appearing to injure his left leg on at attempted stolen base in the top of the first inning. Pete Alonso left early, too, after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Yu Darvish. Injury updates were not provided by the team other than an acknowledgement from manager Buck Showalter that the players had been sent for MRIs to diagnose the injuries.

Losing one game to the Padres in lackluster fashion in early June is not a big deal, but the outcome of those injury diagnoses could be.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Jeff McNeil, +5.0% WPA

Big Mets loser: Taijuan Walker, -22.8% WPA

Mets pitchers: -25.0% WPA

Mets hitters: -25.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Jeff McNeil gets hit by a pitch in the second, +6.4% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Jake Cronenworth drives in two with a single in the second, -11.5% WPA