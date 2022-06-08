Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/8/22: Go away rain

*All results from games played on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

NO GAME (RAIN)

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Dedniel Nunez has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

ABERDEEN 3, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones fell behind in the top of the second inning of last night’s game against the Aberdeen Ironbirds, when Luis Moreno allowed a pair of runs to put Brooklyn in an early 2-0 deficit. Jaylen Palmer got Brooklyn on the board in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single, but Aberdeen extended their lead with a solo homer off of Garrison Bryant in the top of the ninth. The Brooklyn Cyclones ultimately lost to the Aberdeen Ironbirds 3-1.

ST. LUCIE 9, JUPITER 5 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets came out of the gate swinging in last night’s game against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Omar De Los Santos hit a solo homer in the top of the first, and St. Lucie scored six more runs in the top of the second, on a pair of RBI singles from William Lugo and Justin Guerra, and a bases loaded double from Junior Tilien. Jupiter refused to go down without a fight, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning, and three runs in the bottom of the third to cut the St. Lucie lead to 7-5. Junior Tilien singled home a run in the top of the fourth to extend the St. Lucie lead to 8-5. Trey McLoughlin gave up a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, but St. Lucie got the run back in the top of the sixth when Carlos Dominguez singled home Justin Guerrera. The St. Lucie Mets held on to win from there, ultimately defeating the Jupiter Hammerheads 9-5.

ROSTER ALERT: Outfielder Matt Rudick has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated shortstop Albert Suarez.

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have placed right-handed pitcher Nick MacDonald on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have activated left-handed pitcher Keyshawn Askew from the 7-day injured list.

FCL ASTROS 4, FCL METS 2 (BOX)

The FCL Mets fell behind in the bottom of the first, when Trevor Cahill allowed a run to score on a wild pitch. Blaine McIntosh tied the game on a solo homer, his first of the year, in the top of the fifth. The tie proved to be short lived, as Felipe De La Cruz gave up a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to give the FCL Astros a 4-1 lead. Matt Winaker hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth, but the FCL Mets ultimately lost to the FCL Astros 4-2.

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Kevin Villavicencio has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Vincent Perozo has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Stanley Consuegra

Goat of the Night

Yeral Martinez