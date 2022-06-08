Mets give positive updates on Alonso and Marte

The Mets provided updates on Pete Alonso and Starling Marte ahead of tonight’s game, both of whom left last night’s game due to injury. The news was positive for both players.

Follow-up testing on Alonso’s hand, which was struck by a 96 mph Yu Darvish sinker, revealed no breaks or fractures. As of now, the Mets are considering him day-to-day. His hand is still very swollen, but Alonso said he was “kind of surprised in a good way” at how the hand felt today. Last year, he suffered a similar injury and tried to play through it and will take a more cautious approach this time around, allowing the hand to fully heal first. “I think in a day or two we’ll know where we are at,” he said when asked about the possibility of an IL stint.

Meanwhile, Starling Marte, who exited last night’s game with quad tightness after a stolen base attempt, also is hoping to avoid the injured list. Marte said his quad feels good; he is also considered day-to-day for now.

Meanwhile, both players are out of the lineup at least for tonight and the Mets are in need of position player help. To that end, they have optioned Adonis Medina back down to Triple-A and called up Khalil Lee, who will be active for tonight’s game. In 18 big league plate appearances last year, Lee had just one hit, but it was a memorable one—a go-ahead RBI double in the 12th inning against the Marlins. Lee holds a 1.234 OPS in his last 11 games down in Triple-A.