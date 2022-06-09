Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/9/22: Three doubleheaders is too many

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

GAME 1: SYRACUSE 3, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 2 / 9 (BOX)

Syracuse didn’t do a lot offensively, but it was just enough to win the first half of their doubleheader. Despite being outhit 8-4, Syracuse scratched out a game tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a Daniel Johnson sacrifice fly, then won in “extra innings” on a Travis Blankenhorn walkoff single. RJ Alvarez got the win with two perfect innings that involved no other counting stats.

GAME 2: SYRACUSE 3, SCRANTON WILKES-BARRE 0 (BOX)

Syracuse managed only four more hits in game two, but the Rail Riders could only muster one against the combination of Tim Adleman, Tommy Hunter, and Bryce Montes de Oca. Daniel Palka had the big hit, launching a three-run homer that accounted for all of the Mets’ offense.

Roster Alert: OF Matt Rudick assigned to Syracuse Mets from St. Lucie Mets.

GAME 1: NEW HAMPSHIRE 2, BINGHMATON 1 / 7 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies had as many errors (2) as they had hits, which is never a great sign. At least one of those hits was another Francisco Alvarez home run, his seventh in his past eleven games. He’s arguably the top prospect in baseball and has quickly recovered from a brief cold spell. Meanwhile, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio each went hitless and committed an error. Dedniel Nunez had another impressive outing, striking out two in a scoreless inning.

GAME 2: BINGHAMTON 4, NEW HAMPSHIRE 1 / 7 (BOX)

Much better performance in game 2; Baty homered and Ronny Mauricio had two steals and, even more impressively, a walk! Johneshwy Fargas also stole two more bases, giving him four in a single day. Jose Butto made a fine but unremarkable start to get the win.

GAME 1: ABERDEEN 1, BROOKLYN 0 / 7 (BOX)

Brooklyn managed only three hits, all singles, and lost despite only allowing four hits, three of which were singles. Carson Seymour made an impressive start, striking out seven over five innings, but his efforts were wasted by the non-existent offense.

GAME 2: ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 1 / 7 (BOX)

Four more singles and no other hits and a poor start from Daison Acosta. That’s it. That’s the game summary.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Brendan Hardy.

JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 4 / 10 (BOX)

St. Lucie rallied back from an early deficit, tying the game with homers from Carlos Dominguez and Stanley Consuegra. They ultimately fell in extras, however, failing to score the free runner after striking out three times in the tenth. Junior Tilien had probably the most impressive performance, tallying three hits including a double. Dominic Hamel, meanwhile, was bad over four innings, allowing four runs and striking out only three.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Francisco Alvarez

Goat of the Night

Brooklyn as a whole