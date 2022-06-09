Mets Morning News

Chris Bassitt struggled once again and did not make it out of the fourth inning after putting the Mets into an ugly hole. He gave up six runs in his abbreviated outing and Stephen Nogosek provided little relief when he was called upon to enter the game after Bassitt. The offense also couldn’t get much going so overall it was just a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad game to drop the series with the Padres.

Before the game it seemed like everything was coming up Mets when they received good news on both Pete Alonso and Starling Marte’s injuries.

Even if Alonso avoided the worst case scenario, the team should take it slow in putting him back into the lineup.

The series finale against the Padres notwithstanding, the Mets have been able to survive the injuries to key players so far.

Down two position players, Khalil Lee was recalled from Triple-A and Adonis Medina got sent back down.

Around the National League East

The Braves keep on winning and picked up their seventh win in a row as they completed a sweep of the Athletics.

Sandy Alcantara pitched nine shutout innings for the Marlins but it took until the tenth for Miami to pick up the walk-off victory over the Nationals.

The Phillies’ offense broke out against the Brewers to pick up their sixth straight victory.

The loss against the Marlins was the Nationals’ second straight loss.

Around Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays are planning to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno who is ranked as the fourth best prospect in baseball.

The Angels are in the middle of a terrible losing streak so they got desperate and played all Nickelback songs as their walk-up music. It didn’t work.

The first round of the All-Star balloting is now open to fans to vote for their favorite players.

Clayton Kershaw is due to return from the injured list and face the San Francisco Giants in his first start back.

Paul Sewald has been fantastic for the Mariners in their bullpen and it is due to his revamped slider.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, it was a happy podcast so of course everything fell apart after recording.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets retired Gil Hodges’s number on this date in 1973.