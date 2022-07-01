Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/1/22: Meyer of Syracuse

*All results from games played on Thursday, June 30, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (30-43)
SYRACUSE 7, LEHIGH VALLEY 6 / 10 (BOX)
Syracuse rallied late, overcoming a five run deficit to win in extra innings. Nick Meyer had two big hits, driving in a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth that tied the game at six. Kramer Robertson was the other big contributor, working bases loaded walks in the eighth (as part of the game tying rally) and in the tenth, driving in the walkoff run. On the mound, Trevor Cahill was a disaster as a starter, but the bullpen was generally excellent. Colin Holderman and Eric Orze each pitched perfect innings with two strikeouts.
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K, SB (3)
- CF Khalil Lee: 0-5, R, K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-4, 2 R, HR (13), RBI, BB, K
- DH Daniel Palka: 2-3
- PR-DH Johneshwy Fargas: 0-0, 2 R, BB, SB (8)
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- SS Kramer Robertson: 0-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- C Nick Meyer: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-4, K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-4, K
- RHP Trevor Cahill: 3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Colin Holderman: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (2-2)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-42)
HARTFORD 14, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)
By the end of the second inning, the Rumble Ponies were down 10-2, and that pretty much tells the whole story of this game. Jesus Vargas was disastrous and most of the relievers that followed weren’t much better. Offensively, Ronny Mauricio launched his 14th homer of the year (pump that trade value baby) and Carlos Cortes tallied three hits as he continues to rebuild value after a midseason demotion.
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-5, R, 2B, 2 K
- DH Francisco Alvarez: 1-2, R, 2 BB
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-2, R, HR (14), 3 RBI, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 3-3, 2B, BB
- C Hayden Senger: 0-4, K
- 1B Cody Bohanek: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Matt Winaker: 1-4, K
- CF Zach Ashford: 0-3, BB
- 2B Manny Rodriguez: 2-4, R, HR (3), RBI, 2 K
- RHP Jesus Vargas: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, L (0-5)
- RHP Willy Taveras: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Justin Lasko: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Andrew Edwards: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (4-2/34-38)
BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)
Brooklyn managed only four hits but added six walks as they comfortably topped the Renegades. Jaylen Palmer homered, walked, and stole a base to lead the offensive effort in support of Nick Zwack, who tossed six strong innings with six strikeouts. Somehow, the Cyclones won a game in which they gave up nine walks (Sammy Tavarez walked four while recording only two outs to inflate the figure), but they manage to keep their strong start to the second half rolling.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-3, R, 2 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-4, RBI, K, CS (3)
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- RF Tanner Murphy: 1-4, K
- DH Warren Saunders: 0-3, BB
- 2B Branden Fryman: 0-3, BB
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-2, R, HR (7), RBI, BB, K, SB (12)
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-1, R, 2 BB
- LHP Nick Zwack: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, W (2-1)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (7)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (1-4/41-29)
ST. LUCIE 13, JUPITER 3 (BOX)
St. Lucie had this one in hand, then added six runs in the bottom of the eighth just to make sure. Stanley Consuegra’s bounce back season continued with a homer, double, and five RBI, while Alex Ramirez tallied two hits of his own. The performance on the mound was more of a mix bag, but the offense did more than enough to secure a comfortable victory.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB (17), CS (9)
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 2-4, 3 R, 2B, HR (8), 5 RBI, K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-5, 2 K
- 3B William Lugo: 1-4, R, RBI, BB
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 2-4, R, RBI, 2 K, SB (1)
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 1-5, R, 3B, RBI, 2 K
- C Juan Loyo: 1-3, 2 R, RBI, K
- DH Fernando Villalobos: 1-3, 2 R, BB, K
- SS Albert Suarez: 1-3, R, 2B, K. CS (1)
- LHP Javier Atencio: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Reyson Santos: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Complex: FCL Mets (11-6)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Star of the Night
Nick Meyer
Goat of the Night
Jesus Vargas
