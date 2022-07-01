Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/1/22: Meyer of Syracuse

*All results from games played on Thursday, June 30, 2022

SYRACUSE 7, LEHIGH VALLEY 6 / 10 (BOX)

Syracuse rallied late, overcoming a five run deficit to win in extra innings. Nick Meyer had two big hits, driving in a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth that tied the game at six. Kramer Robertson was the other big contributor, working bases loaded walks in the eighth (as part of the game tying rally) and in the tenth, driving in the walkoff run. On the mound, Trevor Cahill was a disaster as a starter, but the bullpen was generally excellent. Colin Holderman and Eric Orze each pitched perfect innings with two strikeouts.

HARTFORD 14, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

By the end of the second inning, the Rumble Ponies were down 10-2, and that pretty much tells the whole story of this game. Jesus Vargas was disastrous and most of the relievers that followed weren’t much better. Offensively, Ronny Mauricio launched his 14th homer of the year (pump that trade value baby) and Carlos Cortes tallied three hits as he continues to rebuild value after a midseason demotion.

BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)

Brooklyn managed only four hits but added six walks as they comfortably topped the Renegades. Jaylen Palmer homered, walked, and stole a base to lead the offensive effort in support of Nick Zwack, who tossed six strong innings with six strikeouts. Somehow, the Cyclones won a game in which they gave up nine walks (Sammy Tavarez walked four while recording only two outs to inflate the figure), but they manage to keep their strong start to the second half rolling.

ST. LUCIE 13, JUPITER 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie had this one in hand, then added six runs in the bottom of the eighth just to make sure. Stanley Consuegra’s bounce back season continued with a homer, double, and five RBI, while Alex Ramirez tallied two hits of his own. The performance on the mound was more of a mix bag, but the offense did more than enough to secure a comfortable victory.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Star of the Night

Nick Meyer

Goat of the Night

Jesus Vargas