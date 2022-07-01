Mets Morning News: And now back to our regularly scheduled Mets baseball

Meet the Mets

Coming off a four-day stretch in which they played only two games, the Mets are set to play for seventeen days in a row, beginning tonight with their first of three games hosting the Rangers.

With Max Scherzer’s return to the rotation appearing to be imminent following his second rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets are leaning toward a Sunday night rehab start in St. Lucie for Jacob deGrom.

Speaking of Scherzer, he offered some thoughts on what it was like to work with top Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez behind the plate for Binghamton.

Speaking of deGrom and Scherzer, the pair are necessities for the Mets, writes Andy McCullough.

Pete Alonso and Starling Marte are All-Star Game finalists, which means fans will have the opportunity to vote them in as starters beginning on July 5.

The Mets will seek upgrades in the bullpen and at DH in the trade market, per SNY’s Andy Martino. Jon Heyman says they’re one of several teams to have checked in on the Orioles’ Trey Mancini.

Around the National League East

The Phillies blew out the Braves last night, winning 14-4.

After a report suggested that Casey Close didn’t tell Freddie Freeman about the Braves’ final offer over the offseason, Close disputed that notion. Jon Heyman wrote about all of that, too.

There was also a report that the Nationals were ramping up their offer to keep Juan Soto on the team long term, but the Athletic reported that was false.

Casey Motter, the Braves’ PA announcer, passed away.

Around Major League Baseball

The Guardians beat the Twins and now sit just one game behind Minnesota for first place in the American League Central.

The Astros beat the Yankees, continuing their recent run of success against baseball teams from New York City.

The Yankees are looking for outfield help because of the struggles of Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo, making this our third Heyman link of this instance of Mets Morning News.

FanGraphs considered the approach of Giancarlo Stanton and whether or not it could work for other hitters.

If you’d like to read about the development of a chemical coating for baseballs, the Boston Glove has you covered.

This Date in Mets History

Dwight Gooden and George Foster hit notable home runs on this date in years past.