Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 101: Astro-slide

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

Last week’s podcast description is amazingly accurate for this week as well: While the Mets looked solid against the Marlins over the weekend, the two-game series in with Houston was not exactly pretty. But help is on the horizon, both in terms of bad teams to play and good pitchers returning.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Sonic Youth - The Eternal

Brian’s Music Pick:

R.E.M. - Reveal

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on the air, email the show at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com

Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.