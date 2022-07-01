Mets place Chris Bassitt on IL, call up R.J. Alvarez

Chris Bassitt, who was scheduled to start for the Mets tonight against the Rangers, has landed on the COVID IL. Anthony DiComo first specified that this was a “non-injury issue”. David Peterson will make the start in Bassitt’s place, and R.J. Alvarez will take his spot on the roster.

Bassitt has been pitching well as of late, posting a 2.53 ERA over his last three outings, including eight shutout innings against the Brewers on June 14 and seven innings of three-run ball against Marlins his last time out. The team was able to move Peterson up one day to pitch on his regular rest, but that leaves them with a hole to fill tomorrow. It is unclear who will make the start for New York, but the club will likely turn to Trevor Williams and a bullpen game.

Alvarez, who has not pitched in the major leagues since making 11 appearances out of the bullpen for the Athletics in 2015, has been pitching well down in Syracuse. In 20 appearances, the right-hander posted a 2.49 ERA and recorded 29 strikeouts. However, his walks have been a concern, with 18 free passes in 25.1 innings, resulting in 6.4 BB/9.

The good news on the pitching front is that Scherzer will return to the club Tuesday against the Reds. It will be his first start since May 18, when he exited his outing against the Cardinals with an oblique injury.