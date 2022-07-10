Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/10/22: A forgettable day

*All results from games played on July 9, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (36-47)
SYRACUSE 4, BUFFALO 2 (BOX)
Things were looking bleak, but the Buffalo bullpen imploded in the eighth. After Travis Jankowski singled to lead the inning off, reliever Eric Yardley was brought in and he basically threw gas on some embers. Yardley gave up a hit to Kramer Robertson, hit Francisco Alvarez with a pitch to load the bases, and then hit Khalil Lee to force in a run. He then allowed Nick Dini to drive in two more to give Syracuse the lead. They would score one more in the eighth, but the insurance wasn’t needed as Bryce Montes de Oca had a solid inning, striking out the side for his third save.
- REHAB ALERT LF Travis Jankowski: 2-4, R, BB, K
- SS Kramer Robertson: 3-5, R, 2 K
- C Patrick Mazeika: 0-0, BB
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-3, R, 2 K, HBP
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-4, R, RBI, 2 K, HBP
- DH Nick Dini: 1-4, 2 RBI, BB
- 1B Gosuke Katoh: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, E (1)
- 3B Deven Marrero: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Tzu-Wei Lin: 0-4, 3 K
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 2-4, K, CS (2)
- LHP Nate Fisher: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, HBP
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (4-1)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, H (2)
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, S (3)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-8/31-49)
PORTLAND 11, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)
Really weren’t any positives to take out of this one. Pitching wasn’t good. The Rumble Ponies managed to score five runs but there was nothing particularly noteworthy or significant about any of those. The team committed three errors. Just a completely forgettable evening.
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-5, RBI, 3 K, E (2)
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-4, BB, 2 K, E (10)
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-5, R, HR (7), RBI, 2 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-4, 3 K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-2, R, 2 BB, E (1)
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- RF Zach Ashford: 2-4, 2 RBI, K
- 1B Cody Bohanek: 1-3, BB, 2 K
- RHP Justin Lasko: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, L (3-2)
- RHP Willy Taveras: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, HBP
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (7-7/37-43)
ABERDEEN 7, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)
Brooklyn took an early lead, plating three runs in the bottom of the first, but 2021 draftees Dominic Hamel and Carson Seymour weren’t able to hold it. Hamel allowed the Iron Birds to tie things up, giving up three runs over four innings, and Seymour allowed them to take the lead, giving up four more- three earned- over four innings of relief. Joe Suozzi hit a homer in the bottom of the eighth to bring the Cyclones closer, but the heart of the order went down 1-2-3 in the ninth.
- DH Matt Rudick: 0-3, 2 BB
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, 2B, HBP, E (1)
- RF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, R, 2B, BB, K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 1-4, R, RBI, BB, 3 K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-4, RBI, K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, 2 K
- C Jose Mena: 1-4, R, 2B, E (3), PB (9)
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-4, R, HR (5), 2 RBI, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, BB, K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- RHP Carson Seymour: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, L (0-5)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP, E (1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (7-6/47-31)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent SS JT Riddle on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated SS Gregory Guerrero.
ROSTER ALERT: SS Gregory Guerrero assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Franklin Sanchez from the 7-day injured list.
Complex: FCL Mets (14-10)
FCL METS 4, FCL ASTROS BLUE 2 (BOX)
- CF Hector Rodriguez: 1-5, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-2, R, 3 BB, K
- 2B Wilfredo Lara: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB (4)
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 0-3, K
- PH-1B Karell Paz: 0-2
- C Tommy Gomez: 0-0
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-0, 3 BB, E (1)
- P Jean Calderon: 0-1, K
- P Saul Garcia: 0-1
- RF Blaine McIntosh: 0-2, RBI, 3 BB
- 3B Luis Castillo: 0-2, R, 3 BB, K
- DH-C Andriel Lantigua: 1-4, R, 2B, K, HBP
- LF Francis De Leon: 0-2, R, RBI, BB, K
- PH-LF Eric Santana: 0-1, K
- REHAB ALERT RHP Justin Dillon: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jose Gomez: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Saul Garcia: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent RHP Justin Dillon on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Nick Dini
Goat of the Night
Justin Lasko
