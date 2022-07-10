Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/10/22: A forgettable day

*All results from games played on July 9, 2022

SYRACUSE 4, BUFFALO 2 (BOX)

Things were looking bleak, but the Buffalo bullpen imploded in the eighth. After Travis Jankowski singled to lead the inning off, reliever Eric Yardley was brought in and he basically threw gas on some embers. Yardley gave up a hit to Kramer Robertson, hit Francisco Alvarez with a pitch to load the bases, and then hit Khalil Lee to force in a run. He then allowed Nick Dini to drive in two more to give Syracuse the lead. They would score one more in the eighth, but the insurance wasn’t needed as Bryce Montes de Oca had a solid inning, striking out the side for his third save.

PORTLAND 11, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

Really weren’t any positives to take out of this one. Pitching wasn’t good. The Rumble Ponies managed to score five runs but there was nothing particularly noteworthy or significant about any of those. The team committed three errors. Just a completely forgettable evening.

ABERDEEN 7, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

Brooklyn took an early lead, plating three runs in the bottom of the first, but 2021 draftees Dominic Hamel and Carson Seymour weren’t able to hold it. Hamel allowed the Iron Birds to tie things up, giving up three runs over four innings, and Seymour allowed them to take the lead, giving up four more- three earned- over four innings of relief. Joe Suozzi hit a homer in the bottom of the eighth to bring the Cyclones closer, but the heart of the order went down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent SS JT Riddle on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated SS Gregory Guerrero.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Gregory Guerrero assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Franklin Sanchez from the 7-day injured list.

FCL METS 4, FCL ASTROS BLUE 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent RHP Justin Dillon on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Nick Dini

Goat of the Night

Justin Lasko