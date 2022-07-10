Mets Morning News: Up in the rafters for eternity

Meet the Mets

Thanks to two defensive miscues by the Marlins, the Mets pulled out a 5-4 walk-off victory in the tenth inning yesterday after an emotional number retirement ceremony for Keith Hernandez. Carlos Carrasco adeptly escaped out of a few jams to hold the Marlins to just two runs over his 5 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor each homered for the Mets in the win.

The last time the Mets won walk-off error with two outs in extra innings was in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

Both Starling Marte and James McCann exited yesterday’s game early with injuries—the former due to groin tightness and the latter due to side discomfort. Both players will undergo imaging today.

Keith Hernandez’s legacy in New York is not just about winning. It’s also about his leadership, writes John Harper.

Keith’s number retirement is a reminder of the impact he had on the franchise, writes Mike Lupica of MLB.com.

Part of the festivities leading up to yesterday’s number retirement ceremony involved revealing a Keith Hernandez mural at Citi Field.

One of the smaller touches of yesterday’s ceremony was the golden first base to honor Keith Hernandez’s Gold Glove career. Keith threw out the first pitch from the golden first base to his brother Gary.

The Mets also showed this fantastic tribute video to Keith on the video board during the ceremony.

Jerry Seinfeld put up this message for Keith on the video board between innings: “You were very important to my career. And I was very important to your career.”

Matthew Roberson wrote about the entire Keith Hernandez number retirement ceremony for the New York Daily News. And John Harper recapped it for SNY.

The paying attendance for yesterday’s game was 43,336. It was the second-largest crowd at Citi Field this season besides the home opener.

“I’d love to stay here,” Edwin Díaz said about the possibility of staying with the Mets long-term. “My family feels comfortable here in New York. I feel comfortable here with the team. I like my teammates.”

Jacob deGrom will make his third rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. He will probably clear the 50-pitch hurdle in this outing.

Jeff McNeil is expected to go on the paternity list after today’s game and could miss the entirety of the Braves series.

The Mets granted Chasen Shreve his unconditional release.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso became the first pair of Mets teammates to have 60 RBIs apiece before the All-Star Break since Carlos Beltrán and David Wright in 2008. They are the first pair of teammates to accomplish the feat this season.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Nationals 4-3; Kyle Wright notched his tenth win and recorded his 100th strikeout in the contest.

The Phillies edged out the Cardinals 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel on a ninth-inning sacrifice fly by Alec Bohm.

Kyle Gibson represented the Phillies’ side of the pitchers’ duel even though he was not originally slated to pitch yesterday. The Phillies reshuffled their rotation because Gibson is not vaccinated and therefore would not be able to pitch in Toronoto; he is now no longer lined up to pitch in that series.

Around Major League Baseball

The New York Post published its list of MLB midseason awards, in which Joel Sherman named Buck Showalter NL Manager of the Year.

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland A’s for AAA outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A right-hander Christian Fernandez.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco will be sidelined 6-8 weeks with a hamate fracture.

Jake McGee was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants.

The Baltimore Orioles have now won seven straight games and clawed back to close to .500 and within Wild Card contention. Will they now become buyers at the deadline?

A guy named Jeter scored the winning run for the Red Sox in an extra-inning, walk-off victory over the Yankees. Jeter Downs, that is.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded for Jeff Francoeur on this date in 2009.