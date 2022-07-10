Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/10/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Mark Canha - LF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - DH
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Dominic Smith - 1B
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
- Tomas Nido - C
Taijuan Walker - RHP
Marlins lineup
- Joey Wendle - 2B
- Jon Berti - LF
- Garrett Cooper - 1B
- Jesus Aguilar - DH
- Jesus Sanchez - CF
- Brian Anderson - 3B
- Bryan De La Cruz - RF
- Miguel Rojas - SS
- Jacob Stallings - C
Sandy Alcantara - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 1:40 PM ET
TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
