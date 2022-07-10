 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/10/22

The Mets look to clinch the series winner with Taijuan Walker on the bump.

By Grace Carbone
/ new
Houston Astros v New York Mets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Mark Canha - LF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - DH
  5. Jeff McNeil - RF
  6. Dominic Smith - 1B
  7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  8. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  9. Tomas Nido - C

Taijuan Walker - RHP

Marlins lineup

  1. Joey Wendle - 2B
  2. Jon Berti - LF
  3. Garrett Cooper - 1B
  4. Jesus Aguilar - DH
  5. Jesus Sanchez - CF
  6. Brian Anderson - 3B
  7. Bryan De La Cruz - RF
  8. Miguel Rojas - SS
  9. Jacob Stallings - C

Sandy Alcantara - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:40 PM ET
TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...