Mets place James McCann on IL

The Mets have placed James McCann on the IL with an oblique injury. Buck Showalter stated that he expects the catcher, who was injured applying a tag in the sixth inning of yesterday’s victory over the Marlins, to miss more than the minimum ten days. Patrick Mazeika will be activated for today’s game.

McCann recently rejoined the team after an extended stint on the injured list with a broken left hamate bone. Since returning, McCann has collected four hits in 26 at-bats, including his three-run home run on Thursday. Tomás Nido will assume the bulk of the responsibilities behind the plate in McCann’s absence. The team recently called top prospect Francisco Álvarez up to Triple-A after a successful stint in Binghamton, but it doesn’t appear likely they will call him up to the show any time soon. With the trade deadline a few weeks away, the club could turn their attention towards catcher if they think McCann will miss a significant amount of time.

The club is also waiting on official word for the severity of Starling Marte’s injury. The team has not yet announced anything beyond the left groin tightness diagnosis from Saturday. Kramer Robertson is in Flushing, but no official move has been made. Travis Jankowski has been rehabbing and is expected to rejoin the club for their series against the Braves.