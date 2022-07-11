Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/11/22: That concludes a boring weekend

*All results from games played on July 10, 2022

SYRACUSE 4, BUFFALO 2 (BOX)

For the second day in a row, Syracuse beat their crosstown(?) rivals 4-2. The two teams went back-and-forth early on, but the Mets took a decisive lead in the top of the seventh, when Gosuke Katoh blasted a two-run homer. Yoan Lopez was dominant at the end of the game, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated C Jose Colina.

ROSTER ALERT: C Jose Colina assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP Sam Clay to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets placed LHP Sam Clay on the reserve list.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse Mets.

PORTLAND 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Portland completed the sweep of the series, taking all six contests against the Ponies this week. Jose Chacin actually pitched a solid game, giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings, but the Binghamton offense took the afternoon off. They scattered four hits, only one going for extra bases.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP David Griffin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

ABERDEEN 7, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Junior Santos was decent early on, but the bullpen blew things badly late. Not that it really mattered because, yet again, the offense was hamstrung. Matt O’Neill and JT Schwartz both scored runs in the seventh and ninth, respectively, to prevent the shutout, but the already anemic Cyclones offense has been especially poor as of late.

GAME ONE

DAYTONA 4, ST. LUCIE 0 / 7 (BOX)

Robert Colina pitched a poor inning and that was all it took to sink the ship.

GAME TWO

ST. LUCIE 2, DAYTONA 1 (BOX)

The Tortugas took the initial lead, but a Warren Saunders homer run and some heads-up base running by Eduardo Salazar in the fourth gave St. Lucie a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed CF Tanner Murphy on the 7-day injured list.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Jose Chacin

Goat of the Night

Robert Colina