Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/11/22: That concludes a boring weekend

*All results from games played on July 10, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (37-47)
SYRACUSE 4, BUFFALO 2 (BOX)
For the second day in a row, Syracuse beat their crosstown(?) rivals 4-2. The two teams went back-and-forth early on, but the Mets took a decisive lead in the top of the seventh, when Gosuke Katoh blasted a two-run homer. Yoan Lopez was dominant at the end of the game, striking out five of the six batters he faced.
- REHAB ALERT DH Travis Jankowski: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB (2)
- RF Nick Plummer: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-4, 2 K
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-4, R, HR (16), 2 RBI, K
- C Nick Dini: 0-3, R, BB, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 2-3, R, HR (5), 2 RBI, BB
- SS Deven Marrero: 2-4, E (1)
- LF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Terrance Gore: 0-4
- RHP Connor Grey: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, WP
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (1-4), BS (1)
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, E (1), S (2)
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated C Jose Colina.
ROSTER ALERT: C Jose Colina assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP Sam Clay to Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets placed LHP Sam Clay on the reserve list.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-9/31-50)
PORTLAND 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Portland completed the sweep of the series, taking all six contests against the Ponies this week. Jose Chacin actually pitched a solid game, giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings, but the Binghamton offense took the afternoon off. They scattered four hits, only one going for extra bases.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-3, R, BB
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-4, K
- DH Luke Ritter: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 1-4, K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-3, 2 K
- RF Zach Ashford: 0-3
- SS Cody Bohanek: 0-3, 2 K
- LF Matt Winaker: 1-3, K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, WP, L (0-6)
- RHP Josh Hejka: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
ROSTER ALERT: RHP David Griffin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (7-8/37-44)
ABERDEEN 7, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)
Junior Santos was decent early on, but the bullpen blew things badly late. Not that it really mattered because, yet again, the offense was hamstrung. Matt O’Neill and JT Schwartz both scored runs in the seventh and ninth, respectively, to prevent the shutout, but the already anemic Cyclones offense has been especially poor as of late.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-4, K
- DH Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, 3 K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-3, BB, K
- 2B Nic Gaddis: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, BB, 2 K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 1-4, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-2, RBI, BB
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-2, BB, K
- RHP Junior Santos: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, HBP, L (3-9)
- LHP Andrew Edwards: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Nate Jones: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, WP
- RHP Justin Courtney: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (8-7/48-32)
GAME ONE
DAYTONA 4, ST. LUCIE 0 / 7 (BOX)
Robert Colina pitched a poor inning and that was all it took to sink the ship.
- CF Daniel Johnson: 1-2, BB
- DH JT Riddle: 0-3, 3 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-3, 3 K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-3
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, 2 K
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, 2 K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 1-3, K
- 2B Warren Saunders: 0-2, 2 K
- C Brady Smith: 0-1, BB, K
- RHP Franklin Sanchez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Robert Colina: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 3 WP, L (0-4)
- RHP Michael Krauza: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jace Beck: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, WP
GAME TWO
ST. LUCIE 2, DAYTONA 1 (BOX)
The Tortugas took the initial lead, but a Warren Saunders homer run and some heads-up base running by Eduardo Salazar in the fourth gave St. Lucie a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-2, 2B, BB, HBP, SB (47), CS (9)
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, 2 K
- RF Raul Beracierta: 2-3
- C Juan Loyo: 0-3, K
- 2B Warren Saunders: 1-3, R, HR (1), RBI
- LF Eduardo Salazar: 1-3, R, 3B
- DH Brady Smith: 0-2, BB, 2 K
- 1B Gregory Guerrero: 0-2, BB, K
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, HBP, W (2-0)
- RHP Saul Gonzalez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed CF Tanner Murphy on the 7-day injured list.
Complex: FCL Mets (14-10)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Jose Chacin
Goat of the Night
Robert Colina
