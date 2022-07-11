Mets Morning News: Stars

Meet the Mets

Starting with the good news, the Mets didn’t let Sandy Alcantara beat them. The bad news is that the Mets let the Marlins, as a whole, beat them 2-0 after ten innings.

Please say hello to your 2022 New York Mets all stars: Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Starling Marte, and Jeff McNeil.

Taijuan Walker could make his second All Star Game in as many seasons with the Mets as a bunch of replacement players take roster spots in the coming days.

Buck Showalter is not a fan of Nike replacing every team’s uniform with some pumped out money grab American and National League uniforms for the game.

James McCann made his way back onto the injured list, but Starling Marte will avoid such a fate, for the moment.

If you find yourself wanting Edwin Diaz to stick around for a while, he feels the same way.

Following his designation for assignment by the Phillies, the Mets claimed Sam Clay and then designated Jake Reed for assignment to clear a spot on the roster.

Believe it or not, it is important that the Mets do not get their teeth kicked down their throat by the Braves in this series.

Mark Vientos was named as a Futures Game replacement and will be along side Francisco Alvarez at the festivities.

After a second trip to the injured list, Tylor Megill has a different approach mapped out for when he returns to the mound.

Around the National League East

Austin Riley’s twelfth inning walk off completed the Braves sweep of the Nationals and pulled Atlanta within a game and a half of the Mets.

Albert Pujols hit the 684th home run of his career as the Cardinals defeated the Phillies in a 4-3 contest.

With Bryce Harper unable to fulfill his DH obligations for the All Star Game, Brian Snitker picked William Contreras to take his spot in the lineup.

The Atlanta Braves acquired the contract of a guy named Robinson Canó and expect him to be on the active roster when the Mets come to town today.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball released the initial rosters for the National League and American League teams for next week’s All Star Game.

Since the whole Yankees thing didn’t work out, the Rangers aren’t opposed to the idea of bringing Joey Gallo back to Arlington.

To take Gallo’s spot in a potential move, the Yankees are Looking Strongly at fellow Italian Andrew Benintendi.

With his hand getting progressively worse with playing time, the Astros placed Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL.

The amount of baseball that players watch when off the clock is just about as random and varied as it could possibly be.

The recent hot streak hasn’t changed the Orioles’ mindset too much going into next month’s trade deadline.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, a record six New York Mets represented the National League at the All Star Game.