Four Mets make National League All-Star team

Four New York Mets players have made the National League All-Star team: closer Edwin Díaz, first basemen Pete Alonso, second baseman and outfielder Jeff McNeil, and outfielder Starling Marte.

Díaz is having his very best season since joining the Mets, as he’s sporting a 1.83 ERA and 1.41 FIP with 18 saves. Among qualified relievers, he ranks fourth in all of baseball with 1.4 fWAR.

Alonso has been a major part of the Mets’ offense. He’s hit .273/.349/.537 with 23 home runs, the second-highest total in the National League, and leads all of baseball with a staggering 70 RBI.

McNeil is having a major bounce-back year, and his .315/.376/.442 line, 139 wRC+, and capable defense in the infield and outfield have been invaluable to the Mets’ success so far this season.

Marte is day-to-day with a groin injury right now, but should he return before the break, he could play in the All-Star Game. He’s hit .291/.342/.462 with a 132 wRC+ and 10 stolen bases.