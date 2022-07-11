Scherzer dominates as Mets beat Braves in series opener

The Mets opened their biggest series of the season thus far with a win over the Braves, winning 4-1 behind an outstanding start by Max Scherzer. No matter what happens on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, the Mets will wake up in first place on Thursday morning.

Scherzer went seven innings, gave up just one run, struck out nine, didn’t walk anyone, and allowed just three hits. Adam Ottavino and Edwin Díaz followd up that start by throwing a scoreless inning apiece, with Díaz looking particularly dominant.

As for the Mets’ four runs, Pete Alonso doubled in the first one in the third. Luis Guillorme drove in the second on a fielder’s choice ground out later in that inning and the third when he hit a no-doubt home run to right field in the eighth. Alonso matched him in the RBI department by bringing home a run in the ninth on a fielder’s choice of his own.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Max Scherzer, +33.2% WPA

Big Mets loser: J.D. Davis, -15.9% WPA

Mets pitchers: +46.9% WPA

Mets hitters: +3.1% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Luis Guillorme hits a solo home run in the top of the eighth, +11.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Austin Riley hits a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, -12.6% WPA