Mets place Jeff McNeil on paternity list, activate Travis Jankowski from injured list

The Mets have placed Jeff McNeil on the paternity list, and to fill his place on the roster, the team has activated Travis Jankowski from the injured list.

McNeil is, of course, one of the Mets’ best players and was recognized as such when he was named to the National League All-Star team over the weekend. The 30-year-old has split time between the infield and outfield this year, and he’s put up an excellent .311/.371/.436 line with four home runs, a 135 wRC+, and 2.6 fWAR.

Jankowski last played for the Mets on May 25, as he hit the injured list with a fractured finger. In just 48 plate appearances for the team, he hit .209/.292/.209 with a 56 wRC+. When McNeil returns, either Jankowski or Ender Inciarte could be candidates to be designated for assignment, as both are out of options and already at the fringe of the major league roster.