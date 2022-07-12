2022 Mets Draft: 2021 Mets Draft Review

With their first-round pick, the Mets selected Kumar Rocker, a right-handed pitcher from Vanderbilt University. The two sides had the general framework for contract an agreed upon, but late in the negotiations, the Mets expressed concerns about the right-hander’s elbow. Neither side backed down, and the signing deadline came-and-went.

Rounds 2-10

With their second-round pick, the Mets selected Calvin Ziegler, a right-handed pitcher from the TNXL Academy in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He signed for $910,000, roughly $700,000 below the MLB-assigned slot value of $1,617,400 for the 46th overall pick and did not play for the remainder of the 2021 season. He was named the Mets’ 12th top prospect during the offseason. He suited up professionally for the first time in 2022, initially being assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets.

With their third-round pick, the Mets selected Dominic Hamel, a right-handed pitcher from Dallas Baptist University. He signed for $755,300, the exact MLB-assigned slot value for the 81st overall pick and appeared in 3 games for the FCL Mets. After posting a 0.00 ERA in 3.0 innings with 0 hits allowed, 0 walks, and 7 strikeouts, he was named the Mets’ 16th top prospect during the offseason. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, but was later promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

With their fourth-round pick, the Mets selected JT Schwartz, a first baseman from UCLA. He signed for $475,000, roughly $47,000 below the MLB-assigned slot value of $522,600 for the 111th overall pick and was assigned to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. He played 25 games with them and hit .195/.320/.256 with 0 home runs, 2 stolen bases, and drew 13 walks to 12 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, where he remains.

With their fifth-round pick, the Mets selected Christian Scott, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Florida. He signed for $350,000, roughly $16,000 less than the MLB-assigned slot value of $386,600 for the 142nd overall pick and was assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets. He appeared in 3 games for them and posted a 3.00 ERA in 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 1, and striking out 1. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, where he remains.

With their sixth-round pick, the Mets selected Carson Seymour, a right-handed pitcher from Kansas State University. He signed for $291,400, exactly the MLB-assigned slot value for the 172nd overall pick and was assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets. He appeared in 4 games and posted a 2.08 ERA in 4.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 6, and striking out 4. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets, but was later promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

With their seventh-round pick, the Mets selected Kevin Kendall, a shortstop from UCLA. He signed for 200,000, roughly $27,000 below the MLB-assigned slot value of $227,700 for the 202nd overall pick and was assigned to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. He appeared in 31 games for them and hit .327/.421/.451 with 1 home run, 8 stolen bases, and 15 walks to 24 strikeouts. He has yet to play in 2022 due to an arm injury that required surgery.

With their eighth-round pick, the Mets selected Mike Vasil, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Virginia. He signed for $181,200, exactly the MLB-assigned slot value for the 232nd overall pick and was assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets. Appearing in 7 games, he posted a 1.29 ERA in 7.0 innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 0, and striking out 10. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, but was later promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

With their ninth-round pick, the Mets selected Levi David, a right-handed pitcher from Northwestern State University. He signed for $120,000, roughly $40,000 below the MLB-assigned value of $157,200 for the 262nd overall pick and did not play for the remainder of the 2021 season. He was named the Mets’ 24th top prospect during the offseason. He suited up professionally for the first time in 2022, initially being assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, but was later demoted to the Rookie-level FCL Mets.

With their tenth-round pick, the Mets selected Keyshawn Askew, a left-handed pitcher from Clemson University. He signed for $125,000, roughly $20,000 below the MLB-assigned slot value of $147,000 for the 292nd overall pick and was assigned to the FCL Mets. Appearing in 4 games, he posted a 1.00 ERA in 9.0 innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 4, and striking out 14. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, where he remains.

Rounds 11-20

With their eleventh-round pick, the Mets selected Rowdey Jordan, an outfielder from Mississippi State University. He signed for $125,000 and was assigned to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. He appeared in 30 games for them and hit .229/.333/.294 with 1 homer, 2 stolen bases, and 18 walks to 28 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, where he remains.

With their twelfth-round pick, the Mets selected Jack-Thomas Wold, an outfielder/first baseman from the University of Las Vegas. He signed for $125,000 and was assigned to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. He appeared in 25 games for them and hit .279/.315/.442 with 2 home runs, 0 stolen bases, and 5 walks to 17 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned once again with Single-A St. Lucie, where he remains.

With their thirteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Matt Rudick, an outfielder from San Diego State University. He signed for $125,000 and was assigned to the Rooke-level FCL Mets. He appeared in 21 games for them and hit .303/.405/.447 with 1 home run, 6 stolen bases, and 12 walks to 11 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, but also appeared in games for the FCL Mets, Low-A St. Lucie Mets, and Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

With their fourteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Nathan Lavender, a left-handed pitcher from the University of Illinois. He signed for $125,000 and was assigned to the Rooke-level FCL Mets. Appearing in 4 games, he posted a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings with 3 hits allowed, 2 walks, and 12 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets but was later promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

With their fifteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Wyatt Young, a shortstop from Pepperdine University. He signed for $125,000 and was assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets. He appeared in 26 games for them and hit .370/.426/.478 with 0 home runs, 4 stolen bases, and 9 walks to 21 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, but also appeared in games for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

With their sixteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Trey McLoughlin, a right-handed pitcher from Fairfield University. He signed for $30,000 and was initially assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets but was quickly promoted to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. Appearing in 6 games, he posted a 6.41 ERA in 19.2 innings with 20 hits allowed, 7 walks, and 18 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, where he remains.

With their seventeenth-round pick, the Mets selected Nick Zwack, a left-handed pitcher from Xavier University. He signed for $50,000 and was assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets. He appeared in 5 games and posted a 0.00 ERA in 7.0 innings with 6 hits allowed, 2 walks, and 13 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets but was later promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

With their eighteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Kolby Kubichek, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Texas. He signed for $125,000 and was initially assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets but was quickly promoted to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. Appearing in 6 games, he posted an 8.15 ERA in 17.2 innings, allowing 22 hits, walking 11, and striking out 10. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned once again to the FCL Mets, where he remains.

With their nineteenth-round pick, the Mets selected Drake Osborn, a catcher from the University of Louisiana. He signed for $30,000 and was assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets. Appearing in 16 games, he hit .178/.296/.222 0 home runs, 0 stolen bases, and 7 walks to 18 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, where he remains.

With their twentieth-round pick, the Mets selected Justin Guerrera, a shortstop from Fairfield University. He signed for $75,000 and was initially assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets but was quickly promoted to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. Appearing in 30 combined games, he hit .286/.369/.495 with 5 home runs, 3 stolen bases, and 13 walks to 33 strikeouts. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to Low-A St. Lucie Mets but was later promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.