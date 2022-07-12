Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer outpitched Max Fried as the Mets topped the Braves 4-1. Pete Alonso doubled home the first run of the game in the third, and Luis Guillorme beat out a potential double play later in the inning to get the second run home. Scherzer, meanwhile, was cruising through six and allowed just one hit—a single to Robinson Canó, of course. He tired a bit in the seventh and served up a solo homer to Austin Riley, but he struck out the Eddie Rosario to finish off his strong start. The Mets added runs in the eight and ninth to pull away, and the combination of Adam Ottavino and Edwin Díaz closed out the final two innings for New York. The win helped the Mets increase their lead in the National League East to 2.5 games.

Choose Your Recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, NY Post, North Jersey

Scherzer gave the Mets everything they paid for in his start last night against a division rival.

Luis Guillorme hit the fourth home run of his career last night, and he knew he had it from the moment it left the bat.

Anthony DiComo broke down why this series is so important for the Mets.

Canó, who recorded two hits in Atlanta’s loss yesterday, says there are ‘no hard feelings’ towards the Mets.

Travis Jankowski was activated for last night’s game, with Jeff McNeil hitting the paternity list.

Pete Alonso will attempt to three-peat as the Home Run Derby champion, which would be historic. The first baseman said, “I don’t think anyone has more fun than I do” when referring to the annual event.

Jacob deGrom will pitch for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. It will be his third rehab start.

Taijuan Walker has hired Scott Boras as his agent ahead of his free agency this winter.

With the Mets retiring Keith Hernandez’s number, some may wonder if Dwight Gooden is next. The former Mets’ ace discussed the difficult decision to retire, or not retire, his number.

Fangraphs shared their list of Top 30 prospects for the Mets.

Around the National League East

Atlanta acquired the 35th pick in the upcoming MLB Draft in exchange for Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann, and CJ Alexander. If you’re wondering why the Braves was able to acquire a draft pick, it’s because it is a competitive balance pick, which are the only ones teams are permitted to trade.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will be one of the people trying to take Alonso down in the Home Run Derby.

The Phillies lost 6-1 to the Cardinals.

Several Philadelphia stars will be placed on the restricted list ahead of their series against the Blue Jays, including Kyle Gibson, Aaron Nola, J.T. Realmuto, and Alec Bohm. They will forfeit pay and service time for two days.

The Marlins fell 5-1 to the Pirates.

Around Major League Baseball

Ahead of the All Star festivities, which begin on Saturday, concession workers at Dodgers Stadium could go on strike. The MLBPA released a statement standing in solidarity with the workers.

Buster Olney wondered if anyone can defeat Alonso in the Home Run Derby.

Albert Pujols will also participate in the Derby.

Brittany Ghiroli made the case for the Orioles holding on to Trey Mancini, who is currently on the Mets’ radar.

Kevin Kiermaier will see a hip specialist after the All Star break, but he will be “down for some time” according to Kevin Cash.

Meanwhile, Rays’ star Wander Franco will undergo surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right bone and will miss five to eight weeks.

The Pirates placed Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique.

The Royals swept a doubleheader against the Tigers.

The Guardians doubled up the White Sox 8-4.

The Rays trounced the Red Sox 10-5.

The Rangers toppled the Athletics 10-8.

The Padres held off a late Rockies rally to win 6-5.

The Diamondbacks beat the Giants 4-3.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week.

I previewed the team’s series against Atlanta, which kicked off last night.

On Episode 176 of From Complex to Queens, the crew turned their attention towards the draft.

Steve Sypa put together an introduction to the upcoming draft.

This Date in Mets History

Doc Gooden started the MLB All Star Game alongside teammates Gary Carter and Darryl Strawberry on this date in 1988.