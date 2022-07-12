UnforMETable, Episode 87: Jeff McKnight

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Drafted in the second round by the Mets in 1983, the scrappy Jeff McKnight would toil in the minors for seven years before making his MLB debut for the still powerful 1989 Mets team, in Keith Hernandez’s final season in New York.

McKnight would be released and spend a couple of years in Baltimore before returning to Queens for the final few seasons of his career. The utility player would appear at every position but center field and pitcher in his career, and his perhaps best remembered for being one of the first in a series of obscure Mets to sport uniform number 17 before it was taken out of rotation and ultimately retired in honor of Hernandez.

