Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/12/22: That concludes a boring weekend

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Thomas Henderson
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

*All results from games played on July 11, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (37-47)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-9/31-50)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (7-8/37-44)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (8-7/48-32)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Complex: FCL Mets (15-10)

FCL METS 6, FCL ASTROS 3 / 7 (BOX)

The FCL Mets handled their business, leading for the majority of the game. They led 3-0 before surrendering a run and pushed the lead to 6-1 before a two run home run made it appear closer. Jose Acuna, who has acquitted himself well, put on a better display than his line looks, considering two of the three runs he surrendered came on a 7th inning two run homer, which chased him from the game.

