Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/12/22: That concludes a boring weekend

*All results from games played on July 11, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (37-47)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-9/31-50)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (7-8/37-44)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (8-7/48-32)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Complex: FCL Mets (15-10)
FCL METS 6, FCL ASTROS 3 / 7 (BOX)
The FCL Mets handled their business, leading for the majority of the game. They led 3-0 before surrendering a run and pushed the lead to 6-1 before a two run home run made it appear closer. Jose Acuna, who has acquitted himself well, put on a better display than his line looks, considering two of the three runs he surrendered came on a 7th inning two run homer, which chased him from the game.
- RF Hector Rodriguez: 0-2, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 SB (7, 8, 9, 10, 11)
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-1, R, 3 BB, SB (2)
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI
- 1B Karell Paz: 0-2, BB, E (1)
- LF Ronis Aybar: 1-3, RBI
- C Tommy Gomez: 1-3, 2B, K, E (2)
- DH Yeral Martinez: 1-3, R, HR (2), RBI, 2 K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-3, K
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 1-3
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 WP
- RHP Jose Acuna: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, W (3-0)
- RHP Kevin Ribon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
