Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Braves on Tuesday night, 4-1. David Peterson got the start, and pitched into the sixth inning, with just one mistake, allowing Matt Olson to hit a go-ahead two-run home run and put the Braves on top 2-1. Seth Lugo then gave up a two-run homer as well to Adam Duvall. The lone Mets’ run on the night came from Francisco Lindor, who had an RBI triple in the fifth inning.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, NY Post, Daily News, MLB, Faith and Fear in Flushing.

Sandy Alderson said it’s likely the Mets will target bullpen help, while also adding another piece to their lineup at the trade deadline. DH specifically is what the Mets could be targeting writes Mike Puma,

Francisco Lindor graded his first half performance, giving himself a B.

Despite missing many of his best players, Buck Showalter is comfortable playing with a short bench.

Around the National League East

The Phillies dropped their series opener against the Blue Jays, 4-3.

The Nationals game against the Mariners was rained out, and they will play a split doubleheader today.

The Marlins fell to the Pirates 3-2, while Garrett Cooper left the game early after fouling a ball off his shin.

Around Major League Baseball

Chris Sale pitched in a major league game for the first time in 9 months, and threw five scoreless innings against the Rays.

The Orioles won their ninth game in a row, and now have reached the .500 mark.

Low A-ball is adopting a new shift-limiting rule, which MLB is mulling to implement at the big leagues.

With the MLB Draft days away, there has never been one more confusing with the pitchers expected to be selected at the top of the draft.

Senator Bernie Sanders weighed in on the Dodger Stadium concession workers, stating they must receive a fair union contract that pays them a decent wage.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa reviewed the 2021 Mets draft one year later and also looked at the best minor league players from the past week.

This Date in Mets History

Mike Piazza hit his 300th career home run on this date.