The Mets shut down the Braves behind Bassitt, Lindor

Going into the rubber game of this Mets/Braves series, the Mets’ offense has looked less than robust. However, in the first three innings, the Mets scored four runs, all on the long ball, knocking around Charlie Morton on the way to a 7-3 win, as well as a series win.

Eduardo Escobar got the action going in the second inning with a long home run to right field to put the Mets up 1-0. In the next inning, Francisco Lindor delivered a home run in the same spot, this time with two men on base, to put the Mets up 4-0.

Chris Bassitt was strong in his first non-Marlins start in nearly a month. Over the course of the day, Bassitt went six innings of one-run ball, striking out six and walking two.

Mark Canha continued the home run parade, adding a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. However, Matt Olson continued his homer-happy season, adding a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to put the Braves on the board.

In the seventh against veteran Jesse Chavez, the Mets added on some extra insurance runs. With two men on, Luis Guillorme, batting cleanup for some reason, drove in Brandon Nimmo on a double to left. With Lindor on third, Chavez balked, allowing the seventh, and final, Met run to come in.

Drew Smith and Tommy Hunter each gave up solo home runs, to Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario respectively, in their appearances, but neither run did much damage.

Tomorrow, the Mets will begin the final series of the first half in Chicago. Carlos Carrasco will toe the rubber for the Mets, with the Cubs not yet naming a starter, but with Keegan Thompson penciled in.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Chris Bassitt, +22.5% WPA

Big loser: None!

Total pitcher WPA: +25.0% WPA

Total batter WPA: +25.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor’s 3-run home run, +16.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Matt Olson’s sixth inning home run, -4.2% WPA