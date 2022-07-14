Meet the Mets

Despite missing some key members of their lineup, the Mets took down the Braves on the strength of three home runs. The biggest blow came off the bat of Francisco Lindor who took Charlie Morton deep for a three-run blast. Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha also went deep and Chris Bassitt took care of the rest. He was sharp on the mound giving up just one run in six innings. While the bullpen also struggled with the home run ball it ultimately did not matter since the offense had built up a large enough lead so the team could walk away with a much needed series victory against their closest rivals in the standings.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, LoHud, MLB.com, Newsday, Post

The Mets took care of business against the Braves which is a positive step forward for this team and bodes well if they want to separate themselves from teams that have floundered in the past.

The team was not at full strength and were still able to take two of three from the Braves which is a positive sign for them as they get their key pieces back going forward.

They also sent a message to Atlanta that they are still the top dog in the division.

Luis Guillorme was a surprise in the cleanup spot but he came through for his ballclub when they needed him.

This series was one of the highest rated in Atlanta. The only game were more Braves fans tuned in was their series finale against the Cardinals earlier in the month.

Jacob deGrom is set to make his third rehab start and if all goes well a return to the Mets could be on the horizon.

Pete Alonso wrote a very earnest Pete Alonso piece about what playing in New York, and what specifically playing on this team this year means to him.

Around the National League East

Charlie Morton was not at his sharpest in Atlanta’s loss to the Mets.

The Marlins walked off the Pirates in extra innings on a wild pitch.

Missing some members of their team who were unvaccinated, the Phillies dropped their second straight to the Blue Jays by a score of 8-2.

The Nationals continue to play hapless baseball and were swept on both sides of a doubleheader by the Mariners.

Around Major League Baseball

Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and Cleveland slugger Jose Ramirez both announced their participation in this year’s Home Run Derby.

The Royals will be traveling to Toronto without ten players who refuse to get vaccinated.

The Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo whose team has underperformed so far this season.

Luis Severino exited his start early for the Yankees with shoulder tightness and will undergo a MRI to get a clearer picture of the injury.

The Orioles continued their incredible run with their tenth straight victory.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, the Mets first half All-Stars and the Braves series were discussed.

Steve Sypa took a look back at the Mets 2019 draft.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Mr. Grand Slam Single himself Robin Ventura!