Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/14/22: Consuegra busts out

*All results from games played on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SYRACUSE 11, JACKSONVILLE 6

Syracuse jumped out to an early lead, then piled on more late to put this one away. Khalil Lee launched two homers, Mark Vientos hit one, and Travis Blankenhorn continued his rampage with a long ball of his own. The bullpen was also generally excellent, with two scoreless innings from Eric Orze and a pair of strikeouts from Bryce Montes de Oca in the final frame.

ERIE 7, BINGHAMTON 2

Aside from a solo home run from Brett Baty, there wasn’t much else that went right in this one. David Griffin was shelled and didn’t get out of the second inning, and the offense went a meager 1-for-10 with RISP to strand 12 men on base. The Rumble Ponies have gotten off to a miserable start in the second half, with the loss of Francisco Alvarez certainly not helping matters.

BROOKLYN 9, GREENSBORO 0

This was Stanley Consuegra’s breakout game; the 21-year-old outfield had 10 total bases in five at bats to raise his OPS from a paltry .399 to a nearly-robust .778. The pitching performance was nearly as good, with Garrison Bryant and Daison Acosta combining to limit the Grasshoppers to six baserunners and no runs. Hopefully this portends more good things from Brooklyn in the second half.

GAME 1: ST. LUCIE 5, DUNEDIN 2 / 7

Junior Tilien’s impressive continued with his 8th home run, and he lead the Mets to a win in the first half of their doubleheader. Not a ton else to report on the offensive side, but the pitching was generally good in a bullpen game.

GAME 2: ST. LUCIE 6, DUNEDIN 3 / 7

Another win in game two, this time led by Omar De Los Santos’s two home runs and five RBI. Warran Saunders was also perfect at the plate with three singles and a pair of runs. On the pitching side, things were less rosy; Joel Diaz struggled with five walks in four innings, raising his ERA to 7.84. There’s still stuff to like here but it’s not the breakout season we had hoped for.

NO GAME

Star of the Night

Stanley Consuegra

Goat of the Night

David Griffin