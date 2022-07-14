Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 103: Alvarez Time?

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

This week, the Mets reaffirmed their first place status by taking two of three from the Braves. They also retired Keith Hernandez’s number and lost their catcher for at least a month. Brian and Chris discuss whether it is time to call up Francisco Alvarez, some general needs for the team ahead of the All-Star Break, and lament how negative the fan base continues to be.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Grateful Dead - Fillmore West 1969: The Complete Recordings

Brian’s Music Pick:

The Meters - The Meters

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.