Mets beat Cubs with ease in series opener

The Mets opened their series in Chicago win a very easy win, as they scored eight runs and gave up none.

Francisco Lindor got things started with a run-scoring double in the first, and the team really opened up a lead in the second, as Patrick Mazeika drove in two with a double of his own and Starling Marte singled to bring Mazeika home.

That was more than enough for the Mets, as Carlos Carrasco threw six scoreless innings in his start, but the team tacked on a few enjoyable insurance runs, too. Eduardo Escobar singled in a run in the fifth, Brandon Nimmo hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Trevor Williams finished off the game on the mound with three scoreless innings, earning his first career save in the process.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Carlos Carrasco, +21.4% WPA

Big Mets loser: Pete Alonso, -6.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: +22.8% WPA

Mets hitters: +27.2% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Patrick Mazeika hits a two-run double in the second, +15.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Pete Alonso grounds into a double play in the second, -6.5% WPA