Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/15/22: deRehab moves to Syracuse

*All results from games played on Thursday, July 14, 2022

SYRACUSE 6, JACKSONVILLE 4 (BOX)

Jacob deGrom moved his rehab to Syracuse, which could maybe possibly his last rehab start before making his long awaited 2022 debut, and it went swimmingly. deGrom looked like deGrom, striking out four over four innings, surrendering just two hits and an unearned run. More importantly, his stuff looked like its typical stuff again, and [knock on every piece of wood], he looked healthy.

For the rest of the game, Syracuse handled their business behind deGrom. Buoyed by a four run second and two runs in the seventh, they took a 6-1 lead into the ninth. Michel Otañez got lit up a bit in the ninth, surrendering three runs on two home runs, but settled down enough to finish off the win.

BINGHAMTON 6, ERIE 1 (BOX)

Binghamton did all their damage in the first two frames. Carlos Cortes drove in the first run with a double, and an error scored two more runs to make it 3-0 in the top of the first. They scored three in the second inning as well, one on a Cody Bohanek double and two more on a Luke Ritter home run.

The pitching was excellent, holding the SeaWolves to one run and seven scattered hits.

GREENSBORO 6, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

The Cyclones led for most of this game. They scored runs in the first two innings. one on a error and another on an RBI groundout off the bat of Matt Rudick. Jose Peroza hit a two run homer in the third to make it 4-1 at the time, a scored that would hold until the sixth. Greensboro scored five runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth, including four off of Brendan Hardy and Justin Courtney. A one out wild pitch got the Cyclones within one in the bottom of the ninth, but Peroza would strike out and Shervyen Newton would line out to end the game.

ST. LUCIE 5, DUNEDIN 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie had to battle to get the win in this one. They trailed 3-1 going into the seventh, before Carlos Dominguez tied it with one swing. Dunedin would get the lead back in the top of the ninth, but Gregory Guerrero got it back in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double to tie the game.

Dunedin went one, two, three, in the top of the tenth, but St. Lucie decided to end it there. A Hector Rodriguez single put the free runner on third base, and an Omar De Los Santos single drove the winning run home,

GAME ONE: FCL CARDINALS 3, FCL METS 2 / 8 (BOX)

GAME TWO: FCL METS 9, FCL CARDINALS 0 / 4, SUSPENDED (BOX)

The Mets dropped a cool nine runs in four innings in game two before rain caused the game to get suspended until July 29th.

Star of the Night

Jacob deGrom’s right arm

Goat of the Night

Justin Courtney