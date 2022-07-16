Meet the Mets

The Mets and Cubs were rained out and will make it up as part of a split admission doubleheader today. The first game is at 2:20pm and the nightcap is at 8:05pm.

Jacob deGrom’s rehab is ‘getting there’ as he nears a return to the big club.

In deGrom’s absence, Mets’ starting pitchers have put up some really impressive numbers.

You can pledge a dollar amount of your choosing for each home run Pete Alonso hits in this year’s Home Run Derby, with the money raised going to support underserved youth, pets in need and veterans in our community through The Alonso Foundation.

New York has not ruled out a pursuit of Andrew Benintendi.

First Base Coach Wayne Kirby will undergo surgery during the All Star break and will be limited to the dugout upon his return. Former Mets outfielder Matt den Dekker is under consideration to replace Kirby while he recovers from his surgery.

David Roth explained why there will not be another Rey Ordóñez.

Around the National League East

Seranthony Dominguez walked the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth but was able to escape the jam as the Phillies held on to beat the Marlins 2-1.

The Braves beat the Nationals 8-4, handing Patrick Corbin his ninth straight loss against Atlanta.

Sean Doolittle will miss five to six months after opting to undergo an internal brace procedure to repair the UCL in his left elbow. Doolittle hopes to be ready to pitch by spring.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball will pay $185 million to settle the federal class action lawsuit filed by minor league players.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers released a statement following the landmark settlement in Senne vs. MLB.

Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal broke down the latest proposals from MLB and MLBPA around the international draft. The deadline for a deal is July 25.

MLB has removed the $20,000 cap on signing bonuses for undrafted players.

Will Leitch looked at the best drafted player on all 30 MLB teams.

Dodgers Stadium concession workers will not strike during the All Star Game.

Trey Mancini, who beat colon cancer in 2021, recently bonded with a Yankees fan who is currently battling cancer.

The Bronx Bombers announced the participants for their Old Timers’ Day, which will not include the traditional game.

Former Met Miguel Castro went for an MRI since his shoulder is bothering him.

The Dodgers will sign ex-Met reliever Hansel Robles.

Kumar Rocker is set for his second MLB Draft.

Xander Bogaerts, the pride of Aruba, sprinted home on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to help the Red Sox topple the Yankees 5-4.

The Rays snapped the Orioles’ 10 game winning streak with a 5-4 win.

The Blue Jays had no problem with the short-handed Royals as they won 8-1.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Guardians escaped with a 6-5 victory over the Tigers.

The Mariners earned their 12th straight win, beating the Rangers 8-3.

The Athletics defeated the Astros 5-1.

The White Sox topped the Twins 6-2.

The Rockies rocked the Pirates 13-2.

The Padres won their game against the Diamondbacks 5-3.

The Cardinals inched closer to first in the NL Central race with a 7-3 victory over the Reds.

The Giants rallied for six in the ninth off Josh Hader—capped off by a Mike Yastrzemski walk off grand slam—to beat the Brewers 8-5. It was San Francisco’s first walk off slam since Bobby Bonds in 1973.

Clayton Kershaw fell six out shy of a perfect game as the Dodgers easily handled the Angels 9-1.

This Date in Mets History

With the Mets at Wrigley Field, let’s remember the time Cliff Floyd and Carlos Beltran hit grand slams in an 11-run inning to help the Mets beat the Cubs 13-7 on this day in 2006.