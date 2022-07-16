Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/16/22: Error 404, Wins not found

*All results from games played on Friday, July 15, 2022

JACKSONVILLE 4, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

The offense just didn’t show up in this one, and a poor start from Nate Fisher sunk the Mets as a result. The Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs off Fisher in less than five innings, then benefitted from some BABIP luck as they held the Mets to only five hits. Not much else to say in this one.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 7-day injured list.

ERIE 9, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

Binghamton made a late run at this one but came up short, falling by a not-so-nice score of 9-6 despite scoring three in the ninth. Both Ronny Mauricio and Carlos Cortes went deep in the launch, which is something good to write home about. On the other hand, Hayden Senger struck out three times and made two errors. As usual, the system wins some, the system loses some. Binghamton has been doing far more of the latter so far in the second half.

GREENSBORO 2, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

In a game with only eight hits, Brooklyn failed to hang on to the slimmest of leads, coughing it up in the eighth en route to a loss. Carson Seymour was brilliant, striking out eleven, but his efforts were foiled by Andrew Edwards who, in fairness, was probably left in too long. Jaylen Palmer had the lone RBI on the offensive side.

DUNEDIN 4, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

St. Lucie stranded ten and went 0-for-8 with RISP in a shutout loss. It was a pathetic all around performance, and the thoroughly un-clutch offense could not bail out a poor start from Robert Colina.

FCL MARLINS 7, FCL METS 5 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Carson Seymour

Goat of the Night

Dustin Lasko