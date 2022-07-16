Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/16/22: Error 404, Wins not found

*All results from games played on Friday, July 15, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (39-49)
JACKSONVILLE 4, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)
The offense just didn’t show up in this one, and a poor start from Nate Fisher sunk the Mets as a result. The Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs off Fisher in less than five innings, then benefitted from some BABIP luck as they held the Mets to only five hits. Not much else to say in this one.
- LF Nick Plummer: 2-4, K
- DH Travis Blankenhorn: 1-4
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-3, 2B, BB
- CF Khalil Lee: 0-3, 2 K
- C Nick Dini: 0-3
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4, K
- SS Deven Marrero: 0-3
- 3B Tzu-Wei Lin: 0-3
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-3
- LHP Nate Fisher: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, L (0-2)
- LHP Alex Claudio: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Trevor Cahill: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Yennsy Diaz: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 7-day injured list.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-12/32-53)
ERIE 9, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)
Binghamton made a late run at this one but came up short, falling by a not-so-nice score of 9-6 despite scoring three in the ninth. Both Ronny Mauricio and Carlos Cortes went deep in the launch, which is something good to write home about. On the other hand, Hayden Senger struck out three times and made two errors. As usual, the system wins some, the system loses some. Binghamton has been doing far more of the latter so far in the second half.
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-5, 3 K, E (9)
- DH Brett Baty: 2-4, R, BB, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (16), RBI, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, 2 R, HR (6), 3 RBI, BB, 3 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 2-5, K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 K, 2 E (4)
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-5, RBI, K
- CF Zach Ashford: 1-3, BB
- RF Cody Bohanek: 1-2, 2 BB
- RHP Justin Lasko: 1.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, L (3-3)
- RHP Willy Taveras: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Andrew Mitchell: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (9-10/39-44)
GREENSBORO 2, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
In a game with only eight hits, Brooklyn failed to hang on to the slimmest of leads, coughing it up in the eighth en route to a loss. Carson Seymour was brilliant, striking out eleven, but his efforts were foiled by Andrew Edwards who, in fairness, was probably left in too long. Jaylen Palmer had the lone RBI on the offensive side.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-1, 3 BB, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4
- 2B Jose Peroza: 2-4, R, K
- DH Jose Mena: 0-4
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-4, 2 K
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Carson Seymour: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
- LHP Andrew Edwards: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (11-8/51-33)
DUNEDIN 4, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)
St. Lucie stranded ten and went 0-for-8 with RISP in a shutout loss. It was a pathetic all around performance, and the thoroughly un-clutch offense could not bail out a poor start from Robert Colina.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 0-5, 3 K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 0-2, BB, K, E (8)
- 3B William Lugo: 1-4
- SS Junior Tilien: 2-4
- DH Warren Saunders: 0-4
- RF Raul Beracierta: 1-4, K
- 1B Gregory Guerrero: 1-3, BB, K
- LF Eduardo Salazar: 1-4, 2 K
- C Brady Smith: 1-4
- RHP Robert Colina: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, L (0-5)
- RHP Saul Gonzalez: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Complex: FCL Mets (16-12)
FCL MARLINS 7, FCL METS 5 (BOX)
- CF Hector Rodriguez: 1-5, R, K, SB (12)
- DH Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R, RBI, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-4, R
- RF Yeral Martinez: 0-3, RBI, K
- 2B Wilfredo Lara: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, CS (2)
- 1B Karell Paz: 0-3, BB, K
- SS Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-3, BB, K
- 3B Luis Castillo: 0-2, R, 2 BB, E (1)
- LF Francis De Leon: 1-3, 2 K, SB (2)
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, E (1), L (0-1)
- RHP Saul Garcia: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Kevin Ribon: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Star of the Night
Carson Seymour
Goat of the Night
Dustin Lasko
Loading comments...