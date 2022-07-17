Open thread: 2022 MLB Draft, Night 1, 7/17/22

For the second time ever, the Major League Baseball will host its annual Rule 4 Draft, better known as the First-Year Player Draft, during the month of July, held in conjunction with All-Star Game festivities. Before this change, the draft was held in the beginning of June, just as high school/college seasons were winding down and before the start of the now-defunct short-season leagues.

If you’re unfamiliar with the process and how want to learn more about it, we have you covered.

Here’s the schedule for this year’s draft:

July 17, 7:00 PM EST : Day 1 (Round 1, First-Round FA QO Compensation Round, Competitive Balance Round A, Round 2, Competitive Balance Round B and Second-Round FA QO Compensation Round), MLB Network, ESPN, MLB.com

: Day 1 (Round 1, First-Round FA QO Compensation Round, Competitive Balance Round A, Round 2, Competitive Balance Round B and Second-Round FA QO Compensation Round), MLB Network, ESPN, MLB.com July 18, 2:00 PM EST : Day 2 (Rounds 3-10), MLB.com

: Day 2 (Rounds 3-10), MLB.com July 19, 2:00 PM EST: Day 3 (Rounds 11-20), MLB.com

The Mets will be making two selections in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, making the 11th overall selection as compensation for failing to sign Kumar Rocker in the 2021 draft and the 14th overall selection as a consequence of their 77-85 record in 2021. As compensation for Noah Syndergaard signing with the Los Angeles Angels, the Mets will receive the 75th overall selection in the Second-Round Free Agent Qualifying Offer Compensation Round. Had he signed with a major league club before the draft, the Mets would have received a compensation pick for the loss of free agent Michael Conforto in the Second-Round Free Agent Qualifying Offer Compensation Round as well.