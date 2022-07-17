Mets Morning News: 21 inning salute

Meet the Mets

The Mets and the Cubs played 21 innings of baseball yesterday and the Mets swept a doubleheader in Chicago in absolutely wild fashion. The Mets got excellent pitching in both games and benefitted from some fantastic defense in key spots to pull out the pair of victories—both in extra innings.

As a result of Jazz Chisolm’s injury, Jeff McNeil will now be the starting second baseman for the National League in the All-Star Game. Padres’ Jake Cronenworth was added to the NL roster to replace Chisolm.

Jacob deGrom will throw live batting practice on Tuesday at Port St. Lucie, which will count as his fourth rehab start. Buck Showalter did not commit to this being deGrom’s final rehab outing before a return. However, if Tuesday is his final tune-up, that would line him up to make his season debut on July 24 against the Padres. But, the Mets could opt to give him extra rest and debut him against the Yankees on July 26 or 27 instead. If he needs a fifth rehab outing, he would probably pitch on July 29 during the Marlins series.

Dominic Smith rolled his right ankle during the first game of yesterday’s doubleheader, forcing him to leave the game. He will have an MRI so the Mets can learn the extent of the damage to the ankle.

With his 75th RBI before the All-Star break, Pete Alonso broke David Wright’s team record set in 2006.

With the MLB draft coming up, Seth Lugo has some words of wisdom for late-round draftees.

Francisco Álvarez and Mark Vientos represented the Mets in yesterday’s Futures Game in Los Angeles. Both may be contributing to the big league club soon enough.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Nationals 6-3 to give Max Fried his tenth win of the season.

Ken Rosenthal broke the news yesterday that Juan Soto rejected the Nationals’ 15-year, $440 million contract offer and as a result, the Nationals will now consider trading their star. But to get him? It’s going to take “A Herschel Walker deal,” according to one GM.

Soto was reportedly not happy with the way the details of this contract negotiation leaked and would’ve preferred the situation had been kept private.

Braves’ third baseman Austin Riley was added to the NL All-Star roster.

The Phillies routed the Marlins 10-0 and Didi Gregorious hit his first home run of the season in the victory.

The Phillies activated Ranger Suárez and Johan Camargo from the injured list and to make room for them on the roster, optioned Mark Appel and Mickey Moniak to Triple-A.

Five months after stepping down as CEO of the Marlins, Derek Jeter indicated in an interview with ESPN that he would like to return to the game in some capacity. “At some point, I’m sure I’ll do something,” he said.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres may be more likely to land Juan Soto than either the Mets or the Yankees, writes Jon Heyman of the Post.

But Laura Albanese of Newsday makes the argument for why the Yankees should trade for Soto.

Billy Eppler is among the GMs named by Joel Sherman as being under the most pressure at the trading deadline this season.

David Lennon of Newsday handed out his midseason awards, which feature the two New York teams heavily.

Blue Jays’ Santiago Espinal will replace José Altuve on the American League All-Star roster and Andres Giménez will now be the starting second baseman for the AL.

Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been named to the National League All-Star team.

Righty Vinny Nittoli—who had been pitching well in Triple-A—intends to opt-out of his contract with the Yankees.

Aaron Judge leads the league with 57 miscalled strikes against him so far this season, but it is indicative of a bigger problem in baseball, writes Laura Albanese of Newsday.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Lee Mazzilli represented the Mets well in the All-Star Game on this date in 1979.