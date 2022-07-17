Fogo de Sweep

Offense was certainly not the word of the day for either the Mets or the Cubs on this Saturday, as the two clubs had another low-scoring, extra inning affair in the nightcap of the doubleheader. The Mets pulled out another win, this time by a score of 4-3.

Max Scherzer took the mound for the Mets and had his worst start since returning from the injured list, but was far from bad. He had a, for lack of a better term, weird performance, striking out 11 over 6.1 innings, but surrendering eight hits over that span. He did a good job of weaving out of jams, allowing just two runs on the day, but he clearly did not have his A+ stuff. He was relieved by Colin Holderman, who threw 1.2 perfect innings in his home state, which absolutely rules.

The Mets, facing Drew Smyly, scored two of their own in the first nine innings, one off the bat of Francisco Lindor on an RBI ground out, and one by way of an Eduardo Escobar solo shot (Escobar upped his career numbers against Smyly to a robust 7-12 with four home runs).

The Mets got on the board quickly in the 10th inning, when Pete Alonso got hit by a Mychal Givens pitch after the Mets loaded the bases. After a Mark Canha double play, Daniel Norris came in and had a bad, awful, no good time. He walked Luis Guillorme in uncompetitive fashion, and threw an errant pick off throw to push the lead to 4-2.

Yoan López, after a scoreless ninth, had an interesting go of it in the 10th as seemingly the last man in the bullpen, no matter what. A one out hit by Christopher Morel made it 4-3, and a hit and stolen base by Seyia Suzuki forced an intentional walk to load the bases. Somehow, someway, López got Frank Schwindel to ground out on a 3-2 slider to none other then Eduardo Escobar to get the double play, securing the sweep.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Yoan López, +34.2% WPA

Big Mets loser: Tomás Nido, -17.4% WPA

Mets pitchers: +65.3% WPA

Mets hitters: -15.3% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Starling Marte’s 10th inning single, +17.6% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Seyia Suzuki’s 10th inning single, +25.0% WPA