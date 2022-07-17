Mets draft Jett Williams with 14th overall pick in MLB draft

With the second of their first-round picks in the 2022 draft, the Mets picked shortstop Jett Williams out of Rockwall-Heath high school in Texas. Here’s what Perfect Game wrote about him on their website:

Jett Williams is a 2022 SS/OF with a 5-8 178 lb. frame from Heath, TX who attends Rockwall-Heath. Compact athletic build with good present strength and plenty of quick twitch athleticism. Right handed hitter, short leg lift shift into contact, has quick hands and fires them hard to start his swing, sound well timed swing with bat speed and the ability to consistently impact the ball hard, gap to gap approach with nice carry when squared up. 6.47 runner in the sixty. Moves well in the middle infield on defense, good raw arm strength, still developing consistency in his footwork and game actions. Very good student.

Williams joins catcher Kevin Parada as one of the Mets’ first-round picks in this draft.