From Complex To Queens, Episode 177: The first round

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With the 2022 MLB Draft going on in the background, Steve, Lukas, and Thomas were joined by Baseball Prospectus senior prospect writer and evaluation coordinator and For All You Kids co-host Jarrett Seidler.

With the 11th overall pick, the Mets selected Kevin Parada, a catcher from Georgia Tech. With the 14th overall pick, the Mets selected Jett Williams, a shortstop from Rockwell-Heath High School in Heath, Texas. Were there any shocking selections prior to the Mets’ first pick? Did the Mets gloss over a player who was clearly heads-and-shoulders more talented than either Parada or Williams? Overall, how did the Mets do in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft?

