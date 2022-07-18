Mets Morning News: Selected

Meet the Mets

The Mets ended their first half of the 2022 season with a loss, which is pretty lame, but the team remains in first place and Pete Alonso is in the Home Run Derby tonight. So maybe it’s all fine.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN.

With their two first round picks in the 2022 draft, the Mets selected catcher Kevin Parada and shortstop Jett Williams with the 11th and 14th picks, respectively.

In the first round of tonight’s derby, Pete Alonso will take on Ronald Acuña Jr. as he looks to win an unprecedented third consecutive contest.

Believe it or not, Max Scherzer is a fan of 23 year old MVP candidate Juan Soto as a player and as a teammate.

For their part, the Nationals see the Mets as a potential suitor in the upcoming Juan Soto Sweepstakes.

With Jacob deGrom’s return drawing closer, David Peterson isn’t sure what his role will be going forward, but no matter what he’s fine with it.

If it helps the Mets win, Francisco Álvarez is ready to do whatever it takes and play wherever he is needed to get it done.

Dominic Smith’s swollen right ankle will receive additional imaging in New York over the break while Tomas Nido’s left forearm got an MRI, but it’s probably fine.

If you’re picking an MVP of the Mets’ first half, Taijuan Walker deserves your consideration.

Around the National League East

Washington closed out their first half by finally winning a game against Atlanta as they chased the Braves out of town with a 7-4 victory.

The Nationals trading Juan Soto has moved from a possibility to a guarantee at record speed.

Miami’s attempts at winning weren’t as successful as Philadelphia ended their first half of the season with a 4-0 win against the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Jackson Holliday, the son of Forearm Legend Matt Holliday, was selected by the Orioles with the first pick of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Keeping with the Large Sons theme, the Diamondbacks took Druw Jones, son of Andruw Jones, with the second pick in the draft.

Haha remember Kumar Rocker? Hehe what a time that was, eh? Anyway, the Rangers took him with the third selection of the draft.

As more players opt out of the All Star Game due to injury or wanting additional days off, Ty France, Miles Mikolas, Liam Hendriks, Jordan Romano, Devin Williams and Freddie Freeman were all added to the roster.

A liner up the middle completely obliterated Chris Sale’s left pinkie, so it’s safe to say he’ll be on the shelf for a while.

With 14 wins in a row, the Mariners are entering the All Star break with the longest winning streak in major league history.

Coming off of Tommy John Surgery, the Dodgers’ Dustin May pitched in his first official game since last May.

In 2023’s World Baseball Classic, Joc Pederson will be suiting up for Ian Kinsler’s Team Israel.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1960, the National League voted to expand from eight teams to ten, giving us our Big Beautiful Metsies.