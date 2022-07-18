Open thread: 2022 MLB Draft, Day 2, 7/18/22

For the second time ever, the Major League Baseball will host its annual Rule 4 Draft, better known as the First-Year Player Draft, during the month of July, held in conjunction with All-Star Game festivities. Before this change, the draft was held in the beginning of June, just as high school/college seasons were winding down and before the start of the now-defunct short-season leagues.
If you’re unfamiliar with the process and how want to learn more about it, we have you covered.
Here’s the schedule for this year’s draft:
- July 17, 7:00 PM EST: Day 1 (Round 1, First-Round FA QO Compensation Round, Competitive Balance Round A, Round 2, Competitive Balance Round B and Second-Round FA QO Compensation Round), MLB Network, ESPN, MLB.com
- July 18, 2:00 PM EST: Day 2 (Rounds 3-10), MLB.com
- July 19, 2:00 PM EST: Day 3 (Rounds 11-20), MLB.com
