2022 Mets draft pick tracker

You can keep track of the Mets' picks right here

Round 1: Kevin Parada

Slot Value: $4,778,200

Signing Status:

Round 1: Jett Williams

Slot Value: $4,241,600

Signing Status:

Round 2: Blade Tidwell

Slot Value: $1,474,400

Signing Status:

QO FA Compensation Round: Nick Morabito

Slot Value: $873,300

Signing Status:

Round 3: Brandon Sproat

Slot Value: $691,000

Signing Status:

Round 4: Jacob Reimer

Slot Value: $507,500

Signing Status:

Round 5: D’Andre Smith

Slot Value: $379,100

Signing Status:

Round 6: Tyler Stuart

Slot Value: $288,700

Signing Status:

Round 7: Jonah Tong

Slot Value: $225,800

Signing Status:

Round 8: Dylan Tebrake

Slot Value: $181,800

Signing Status:

Round 9: Chase Estep

Slot Value: $161,900

Signing Status:

Round 10: Zebulon Vermillion

Slot Value: $152,400

Signing Status: