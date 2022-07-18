2022 Mets draft pick tracker

You can keep track of the Mets’ picks right here, as we’ll update this page frequently. Click on a player’s name to read our draft profile of him, as links will be added as we publish them.
Round 1: Kevin Parada
Slot Value: $4,778,200
Round 1: Jett Williams
Slot Value: $4,241,600
Round 2: Blade Tidwell
Slot Value: $1,474,400
QO FA Compensation Round: Nick Morabito
Slot Value: $873,300
Round 3: Brandon Sproat
Slot Value: $691,000
Round 4: Jacob Reimer
Slot Value: $507,500
Round 5: D’Andre Smith
Slot Value: $379,100
Round 6: Tyler Stuart
Slot Value: $288,700
Round 7: Jonah Tong
Slot Value: $225,800
Round 8: Dylan Tebrake
Slot Value: $181,800
Round 9: Chase Estep
Slot Value: $161,900
Round 10: Zebulon Vermillion
Slot Value: $152,400
