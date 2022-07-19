Meet the Mets

There was no three-Pete in last night’s Home Run Derby, as Pete Alonso fell in the second round to Julio Rodríguez, who in turn lost in the finals to Juan Soto.

Alonso evidently did not feel the need to conserve his energy between rounds of the derby.

The Mets added more pieces to their farm system with their Day 2 draft selections (and this time the Mets evidently plan on signing all of them).

Jeff McNeil and Edwin Díaz are both happy to be All-Stars, and the latter is hoping to also be a Met long-term.

Longtime Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea has passed away at the age of 85.

Around the National League East

Juan Soto is the talk of the town for a whole host of reasons unrelated to the Home Run Derby, and he is dealing with the speculation as best he can.

His All-Star peers understand just how freakishly talented Soto is.

Austin Riley was a late but entirely deserving entry on the NL All-Star roster.

Do the Phillies have the pieces to pull off a Soto trade?

Around Major League Baseball

The All-Star game is tonight, and the American League and National League lineups and starting pitchers have been revealed.

There’s a new twist to tie games in the All-Star game, as they will now be decided by mini home run derbies.

Gerrit Cole, like any sensible human being, wants Juan Soto to play for his baseball team.

Mike Trout has been placed on the injured list with ribcage inflammation. But on the bright side, he will be participating in next year’s World Baseball Classic.

Also confirmed for next year’s World Baseball Classic: former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who will be managing Team France.

Chris Sale had successful surgery on his broken pinkie, but the Red Sox did not provide a timetable for his return.

Despite the disappointing season that the White Sox have undergone, Tony La Russa is apparently going nowhere.

Keith Law provided his analysis of Day 1 of the MLB Draft.

A lot of sons of former major league players will be populating the minor leagues in future seasons.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee continues to inquire about the league’s antitrust exemption.

This Date in Mets History

Four Mets players had an infamous night at a Houston bar on this date in 1986.