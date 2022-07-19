From Complex To Queens, Episode 178: Rounds 2-10

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On day two of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Mets made ten picks, selecting during rounds 2-10 in addition to the free agent compensation round. Who did the Mets pick? What kind of strategies did they employ on day two? Overall, how did the Mets do on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft?

