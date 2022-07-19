Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Fourteen

Stanley Consuegra

6 G, 25 AB, .440/.482/.920, 11 H, 6 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 2 BB, 5 K, 1/2 SB (High-A)

2022 Season: 78 G, 303 AB, .254/.324/.452, 77 H, 22 2B, 4 3B, 10 HR, 29 BB, 90 K, 9/18 SB, .325 BABIP (Single-A/High-A)

Stanley Consuegra’s power is legitimate. In his 66 games with St. Lucie, he was second in doubles, second in triples, and second in home runs, trailing Omar De Los Santos in the first two categories and Carlos Dominguez in the last. His exit velocities were second to nobody on the team. Of the 171 balls he put in play, he averaged an 89.8 exit velocity. Fifty one of those 171 balls, a whopping 29.9%, were hit with exit velocities of 100 MPH or higher. Twenty seven were hit with exit velocities of 105 MPH or higher, and eight were hit with exit velocities of 110 MPH or higher. Of those 110+ exit velocities, one was a single, two were doubles, one was a triple, two were home runs, and two were ground balls.

So far, in his 12 games with Brooklyn, Maimonides Park has not neutered his bat. The outfielder is hitting .271/.327/.563 with 8 doubles and two home runs; 10 of his 13 hits have been for extra bases. When Stanley Consuegra puts wood on ball, he does not get cheated. He does swing and miss a fair amount, but he has progressively improved in that regard. In 18 games in April, he drew 4 walks to 26 strikeouts. In 22 games in May, he drew 9 walks to 27 strikeouts. In 23 games in June, he drew 13 walks to 20 strikeouts. In 15 games in July so far, he’s drawn 3 walks to 13 strikeouts, but the low walk total is understandable given how he is currently hitting the ball.

Carson Seymour

Week: 1 G (1 GS), 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K (High-A)

Season: 16 G (14 GS), 59.2 IP, 61 H, 27 R, 21 ER (2.71 ERA), 18 BB, 73 K, .301 BABIP (Single-A/High-A)

Born in Poway, California, Carson Seymour attended Great Oak High School in Temecula, California, where he was a two-year letter winner and team captain in 2017, his senior year. Transitioning from the infield to pitching that year, the right-hander posted a 1.88 ERA, earning All-Southwestern League and Riverside County All-Star Team honors. A very good student, he went to Dartmouth upon graduating. In his freshman year, Seymour made eight appearances as a reliever, allowing 15 earned runs in 7.1 innings, giving up 13 hits, walking 7, and striking out 2. That summer, he played for the Southampton Breakers in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League and began considering the possibility of transferring schools. He reached out to Buck Taylor, a former travel ball coach who had recently hired pitching coach at Kansas State. Dartmouth’s extremely high tuition coupled with his relationship with Taylor and the feel and energy of Kansas’ baseball program led Seymour to go through with the transfer.

Because of NCAA rules, he was unable to pitch in his sophomore year and redshirted in 2019. He stayed ready all that spring, played for the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod Baseball League that summer, and finally debuted for the Wildcats in the spring of 2020. The season was supposed to be a big one for the for the draft-eligible 21-year-old, but COVID-19 had other plans. The redshirt sophomore ended up appearing in 4 games for Kansas State- all starts- posting a 3.92 ERA in 20.2 innings with 14 hits allowed, 12 walks, and 25 strikeouts. Seymour ended up going undrafted in the extremely abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft. The right-hander played Northwoods League that summer and then returned to Kansas State in 2021. In 56.2 innings, he posted a 6.19 ERA, allowing 58 hits, walking 32, and striking out 57. He returned to the Cape Cod League after the Wildcats season ended, playing once again for the Harwich Mariners.

He was selected by the Mets in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the 172nd player selected overall and signed for $291,400, the exact MLB-assigned slot value. He was assigned to the Rookie-level FCL Mets, where he appeared in 4 games and posted a 2.08 ERA in 4.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 6, and striking out 4. When the 2022 season began, he was assigned to the Low-A St. Lucie Mets, but was later promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

The 6’6”, 260-pound right-hander throws from a three-quarters arm slot with a quick, electric arm. He repeats his delivery well, but his command of the many pitches in his arsenal comes and goes, resulting in him pitching behind in too many counts, resulting in him not being able to reliably use his breaking pitches to go after batters.

Seymour’s main pitch is a sinker. The pitch sits in the low-to-mid-90s, sitting 89 to 96 MPH, averaging 93 MPH. He throws an occasional cutter and an occasional four-seam fastball, but mainly relies on his sinker. Seymour is more of a pitch-to-contact pitcher than a strikeout pitcher; he maintained a 61.7% groundball rate in his 30.1 inning in St. Lucie and currently has a 54.3% rate in his 39.1 innings with Brooklyn. Part of this is by design, as his sinker has a lot of downward movement, but part of this is also because he does not have a stand-out secondary pitch, and is still developing an improved slider, curveball, and changeup.

His slider averages around 2200 RPM, which is on the low side for a slider, and sits in the mid-80s with gyroscopic break. His curveball his curveball averages around 2150 RPM, which is very low for a curveball. The pitch sits in the low-to-mid-80s and features 11-5 break. Because of their low spin rates, similar velocity bands, and similar movements, the two pitches often blend together into a slurvy breaking ball. His changeup sits in the mid-to-high-80s, giving it roughly 5 MPH of velocity separation as compared to his fastball and sinker.

