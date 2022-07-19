UnforMETable, Episode 88: Lance Johnson

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Lance Johnson was a solid center fielder for the White Sox for a number of seasons, ranking among the American League leaders in stolen bases many seasons, and leading the league in triples for four straight seasons.

The Mets signed Johnson as a free agent prior to the 1996 season, hoping to add that stability to center field and to the leadoff spot in their order. Johnson went on to deliver one of the finest seasons in team history, setting franchise records for hits and triples in a season that still stand, on his way to his one and only All Star season.

