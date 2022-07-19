2022 MLB All-Star Game: Lineups, how to watch, and open thread, 7/19/22

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to get underway this evening at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and the New York Mets have four representatives at the festivities: Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Edwin Díaz. In the case of Marte, though, he won’t be active for the game as he’s been nursing a groin injury coming into the break.
American League lineup
- Shohei Ohtani - DH
- Aaron Judge - RF
- Rafael Devers - 3B
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B
- Giancarlo Stanton - LF
- Byron Buxton - CF
- Tim Anderson - SS
- Andrés Giménez - 2B
- Alejandro Kirk - C
SP: Shane McClanahan
National League lineup
- Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
- Mookie Betts - CF
- Manny Machado - 3B
- Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
- Trea Turner - SS
- Willson Contreras - C
- William Contreras - DH
- Joc Pederson - LF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
SP: Clayton Kershaw
Broadcast info
Time: 8:00 PM EDT
TV: FOX
Radio: ESPN Radio
