2022 MLB All-Star Game: Lineups, how to watch, and open thread, 7/19/22

Jeff McNeil gets the start at second base as one of the Mets’ four All-Stars.

By Chris McShane
Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to get underway this evening at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and the New York Mets have four representatives at the festivities: Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Edwin Díaz. In the case of Marte, though, he won’t be active for the game as he’s been nursing a groin injury coming into the break.

American League lineup

  1. Shohei Ohtani - DH
  2. Aaron Judge - RF
  3. Rafael Devers - 3B
  4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 1B
  5. Giancarlo Stanton - LF
  6. Byron Buxton - CF
  7. Tim Anderson - SS
  8. Andrés Giménez - 2B
  9. Alejandro Kirk - C

SP: Shane McClanahan

National League lineup

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
  2. Mookie Betts - CF
  3. Manny Machado - 3B
  4. Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
  5. Trea Turner - SS
  6. Willson Contreras - C
  7. William Contreras - DH
  8. Joc Pederson - LF
  9. Jeff McNeil - 2B

SP: Clayton Kershaw

Broadcast info

Time: 8:00 PM EDT
TV: FOX
Radio: ESPN Radio

