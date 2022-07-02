Meet the Mets

The Mets ended their three-game losing streak (and four-game losing streak against teams from Texas) against the Rangers last night. A quality start from David Peterson and a three-run homer from Eduardo Escobar were the difference makers as the Amazins secured a 4-3 victory.

Chris Bassitt was initially supposed to start yesterday’s game, but he was placed on the COVID-IL. Relief pitcher R.J. Alvarez was called up to the major league roster in response.

Trevor Williams will now get the call in today’s game, as Peterson had to be moved up to start yesterday.

The Mets will finally get one of their ace pitchers back, as Max Scherzer will officially make his return on Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Escobar’s homer was a big moment for him, considering how badly he has struggled this season.

Trevor May will soon begin throwing off a mound as the Mets continue to hope for an imminent return from their key reliever.

While Scherzer despised being a Rumble Pony with the passion of a thousand suns, he made sure he treated the other members of the team right.

It continues to be a question whether the Mets can continue their offensive success given their limited power numbers.

While the Mets and Rangers are currently battling each other, might there be an opportunity for the two squads to make a trade at some point?

Francisco Álvarez continues to do his best to force the Mets’ hand into calling him up.

Around the National League East

Dansby Swanson continued his remarkable season with four hits, and Max Fried pitched seven innings of one-run ball to lead the Braves to a 9-1 victory against the Reds.

Rookie Darick Hall mashed his third homer in two games, and the Phillies bullpen uncharacteristically tossed five scoreless innings to secure a 5-3 win against the Cardinals.

In a battle between the fourth and fifth place teams in the NL East, the Marlins came out on top (as they have done in nine out of ten games against the Nationals this year) with a 6-3 victory.

Miami made a series of roster moves yesterday, among them placing Jorge Soler on the injured list and calling up Billy Hamilton to the major league roster.

Juan Soto expressed openness to an extension that would keep him in Washington D.C. long-term.

Around Major League Baseball

While St. Louis did suffer a loss last night, Nolan Arenado became the first Cardinal to hit for the cycle since 2005.

The Cardinals will have to continue surviving without Jack Flaherty for a while longer, as he has been shut down from throwing for 2-3 weeks.

Reds reliever Lucas Sims is done for the year, as the 28-year-old requires back surgery to repair a herniated disc.

The Giants are down a starting pitcher as a result of Anthony DeSclafani hitting the injured list due to right ankle inflammation.

Major League Baseball is getting Mike Trout and Tim Anderson involved in an effort to increase public interest in the draft.

Jackson Holliday is one of the top players in this year’s draft, and he may be the first of Matt Holliday’s kids to chart their own path into professional baseball.

Buck O’Neil will soon get his long-anticipated induction into Cooperstown.

This Date in Mets History

The Miracle Mets had a wild 14-inning victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on this date in 1969.